15 Companies Set To Drop A MONSTER One-Time Dividend

Dividend fever is gripping America.

From Starbucks to Two Harbors Investment to Earthlink, offering a killer dividend is a great way to garner positive press and woo investors to your company.



The reason?

Companies have big wads of cash, and actually investing in the business seems unnecessary.

A recent report from Citigroup (C) lists 15 highly underleveraged companies that could, theoretically, pay a monster one-time dividend, were they to borrow money and dump it out. Note they’re not saying this is definitely going to happen — it mainly gives you an idea of who some of the most underleveraged companies are.

In each, we’ve provided the potential size of the payout, along with a few choice financial datapoints.

GameStop Corp (GME) Potential one-time dividend: 80.1% Cash balance: $905.4 million

Market cap: $3,522.3 million

TEV/EBITDA*: 3.8x *Total enterprise value over earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization. Health Net Inc (HNT): 83.4% Cash balance: $2.04 billion

Market cap: $2,568.3 million

TEV/EBITDA: 5.3x Healthspring Inc (HS): 89.6% Cash balance: $462.3 million

Market cap: $1,048.4 million

TEV/EBITDA: 3.3x Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): 95.1% Cash balance: $644.3 million

Market cap: $653 million

TEV/EBITDA: 4.3x Amsurg Corp (AMSG): 99.4% Cash balance: $33.9 million

Market cap: $693.8 million

TEV/EBITDA: 4.4x Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS): 104.4% Cash balance: $784.3 million

Market cap: $3,427.2 million

TEV/EBITDA: 3.7x Barnes & Noble (BKS): 106.8% Cash balance: $157.7 million

Market cap: $1,376.8 million

TEV/EBITDA: 3.6x Penn Virginia Corp (PVA): 107% Cash balance: $98.3 million

Market cap: $1,112.0 million

TEV/EBITDA: 9.9x Time Warner Inc (TWX): 116% Cash balance: $1.08 billion

Market cap: $17,331.8 million

TEV/EBITDA: 6.0x Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW): 118.1% Cash balance: $190.8 million

Market cap: $604.6 million

TEV/EBITDA: 1.7x Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK): 127.8% Cash balance: $1.19 billion

Market cap: $1,492 million

TEV/EBITDA: 4.4x Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND): 130.9% Cash balance: $123.1 million

Market cap: $760.3 million

TEV/EBITDA: 3.6x Humana Inc (HUM): 142.2% Cash balance: $7.80 billion

Market cap: $8,339.8 million

TEV/EBITDA: 4.5x NRG Energy Inc (NRG): 171.2% Cash balance: $2.30 billion

Market cap: $5,510.5 million

TEV/EBITDA: 3.7x AOL Inc (AOL): 311.3% Cash balance: $147 million

Market cap: $2,761.4 million

TEV/EBITDA: 2.5x

