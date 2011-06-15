15 UFC Main-Events That Needed Five Rounds

Dana White announced last week that all UFC main-events will be five rounds going forward. I have seen mixed reaction on the move in the MMA community. Yet in my opinion, I don’t think there is anything wrong with more fighting.



The move is certainly a big game changer. Fighters will now have to come into to non-title main-event fights with a bigger emphasis on cardio. Fighters who are known to strike early and fast will now have to pace themselves for a potential gruelling two additional rounds. Fans will also get more bang for their buck with the addition of more rounds to their headliners. It seems good to me.

This isn’t to say that there aren’t drawbacks with the change. With the addition of two more rounds, we probably will see less classic non-title headliners as guys will be more cautious with their pace. The intrigue of seeing how a new challenger will fair in a five-round title fight is gone. The “championship rounds” will now be replaced by the “main-event rounds.” Plus, every once in a while you will get stuck with a main-event you hardly cared about seeing with three rounds (Jackson vs. Hamill) now prolonged with more fight time.

