15 States Where The Rich Will Get REALLY Screwed If The Democrats Win

The tax debate has enlivened Americans, particularly the wealthy, investing set, who are now concerned their take home pay is about to be decimated.The Tax Foundation, a conservative organisation that advocates for lower taxes, has released what they believe will be the marginal effective tax rates for top earners if President Obama’s tax plans come to pass.



These taxes are targeted at the highest earners, if the Bush tax cuts are allowed to expire for those making more than $200,000, and married couples making more than $250,000.

The Tax Foundation’s calculations focus on the self-employed. The marginal tax rates under Republican proposals to retain the cuts are also listed.

