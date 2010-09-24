15 States Where The Rich Will Get REALLY Screwed If The Democrats Win

Gregory White

The tax debate has enlivened Americans, particularly the wealthy, investing set, who are now concerned their take home pay is about to be decimated.The Tax Foundation, a conservative organisation that advocates for lower taxes, has released what they believe will be the marginal effective tax rates for top earners if President Obama’s tax plans come to pass.

These taxes are targeted at the highest earners, if the Bush tax cuts are allowed to expire for those making more than $200,000, and married couples making more than $250,000.

The Tax Foundation’s calculations focus on the self-employed. The marginal tax rates under Republican proposals to retain the cuts are also listed.

#15 Delaware

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.30%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 41.77%

#14 Oregon

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.35%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.14%

#13 Wisconsin

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.55%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.18%

#12 Ohio

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.57%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.19%

#11 Arkansas

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.60%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.08%

#10 North Carolina

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.69%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.18%

#9 Idaho

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.73%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.21%

#8 Minnesota

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 47.76%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.24%

#7 Maine

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 48.16%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.66%

#6 New Jersey

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 48.33%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 43.02%

#5 New York

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 48.44%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 42.96%

#4 Maryland

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 48.60%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 43.13%

#3 Vermont

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 48.77%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 43.30%

#2 California

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 49.37%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 44.14%

#1 Hawaii

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 49.69%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 44.26%

The Real #1: New York City

Democrat top marginal effective tax rate: 50.68%

Republican top marginal effective tax rate: 45.30%

