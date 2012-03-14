15 Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Deal With Burnout

'I have learned to delegate and outsource the nonessential functions that became part of my role simply because I was the owner. Feeling burnt out myself, I moved to Italy for four months last year and worked no more than an hour a day and, on many days, not at all. Maybe four months is too long for you, but taking time for yourself and getting away should help recharge your creativity.'

- Nicolas Thomley [Chairman, Pinnacle Services, Inc.

