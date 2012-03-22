13 Things You Can Stop Wasting Money On

Your lottery habit has got to go

Photo: Pierre LaScott

The shopping mall isn’t the only place where consumers blow cash on pointless purchases.”We’re likely to spend money on something we don’t need if we get what we think is a good deal and assume the item might be handy at some point,” says Danielle Lescure, a professional organiser.



Stumped on whether it’s worth the cash? Ask yourself two questions:

-Does it serve a real purpose?

-Do I have somewhere to keep it?

With the items on our list, your answers had better be NO.

