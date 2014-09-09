15 Things You Probably Don't Know About Auction Giant eBay

Auction site eBay Australia has revealed some interesting insights into the country’s buying behaviour over the past 15 years.

The company said it had facilitated more than 681 million transactions in Australia since its debut in 1999.

More than 8 million Australians interact with eBay every month and almost 60% of all online shoppers in Australia bought something on eBay in 2013.

eBay Australia also revealed what Australians are buying, providing a state-by-state breakdown of the information.

Here are 15 things you may not have known about eBay Australia.

The first item sold on eBay.com.au was a Harman Kardon amplifier Outside the motors category, the most expensive item sold was Gladstone fish and chip shop, which sold for $110,000 The highest-selling charity auction was held by Ford in August 2014 which saw two limited edition FPV GTs sell for $393,700 In 2012, The Wiggles sold their Big Red Car on eBay.com.au for $35,700 A few years ago a Perth man sold his whole life (worldly possessions) including his car, his motorbike and his house Someone else tried to flog New Zealand for 1 measly cent and one lucky fella got paid over $17,000 for the patch of dirt from which John Aloissi kicked the World Cup qualifying penalty goal We’re not sure why but the auction item with the most ever bids was a Sharp 32 inch LCD TV. It wasn’t gold plated to the best of our knowledge but 1126 bids were placed in March 2006 The good folks of Toowoomba have consistently been the most active eBay users in Australia. Good on ‘em! Today there are more live listings on eBay.com.au than there are people in Australia. Guess that’s what has made it so easy for Aussies to buy on eBay.com.au 681 million times More than 70% of everything Gen Ys buy in some categories, i.e. Fashion, is through their mobile phone. The most expensive item bought on mobile was a Range Rover Sport which went for more than $50,000 in 2013 In keeping with the mobile obsession, Apple iPhone 5 has been the number one electronics search term. Just in case you were wondering – there are more than 42 million searches for tech products every year There is still room for sellers of all sizes on eBay but today the marketplace is overwhelmingly being used to access brand new items in a fixed price format. In fact one in five retailers operating on eBay.com.au earn between $50,000 and $200,000. These sellers are really kicking goals – nearly 80% of them are exporting to eBay users all around the world (only 2% of other retailers are exporting from Australia at the moment) The number of eBay millionaires (merchants with over $1 million in annual sales on eBay.com.au) has increased by 500% between 2006 and 2014 and there are now a total of over 1600 Australian eBay millionaires

