10 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Denton And Gawker Media

In The New Yorker’s long-awaited profile of Nick Denton, which is out today, the Gawker Media boss professes that, “How things show up on Twitter, these days, matters more than the full text.”



To illustrate this point, Denton offered writer Ben McGrath two hypothetical headlines: “10 Things You Need to Know about Nick Denton” and “Why Nick Denton Is an arsehole.”

We liked both, but opted to go with something closer to the former.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.