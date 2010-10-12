10 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Denton And Gawker Media

Joe Pompeo
Nick Denton

In The New Yorker’s long-awaited profile of Nick Denton, which is out today, the Gawker Media boss professes that, “How things show up on Twitter, these days, matters more than the full text.”

To illustrate this point, Denton offered writer Ben McGrath two hypothetical headlines: “10 Things You Need to Know about Nick Denton” and “Why Nick Denton Is an arsehole.”

We liked both, but opted to go with something closer to the former.

Gawker Media was incorporated in Budapest, and a small team of programmers still works there.

93% of Gawker's audience is younger than 45.

Denton has never voted.

Gawker founding editor Elizabeth Spiers got paid $2,000 a month to write 12 posts a day. Before long Denton upped the early Gawker rates to $12/post with pageview bonuses.

Denton and Arianna Huffington threw each other parties in 2005, but they've since had a falling out over aggressive coverage of Huffington on Gawker.

Gawker Media brings in $15-$20 million a year in revenues and is valued at around $30 million.

OK enough about Nick Denton! Now check out...

10 Things You Didn't Know About Glenn Beck >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.