10 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Denton And Gawker Media

In The New Yorker’s long-awaited profile of Nick Denton, which is out today, the Gawker Media boss professes that, “How things show up on Twitter, these days, matters more than the full text.”
To illustrate this point, Denton offered writer Ben McGrath two hypothetical headlines: “10 Things You Need to Know about Nick Denton” and “Why Nick Denton Is an arsehole.”
We liked both, but opted to go with something closer to the former.
Gawker founding editor Elizabeth Spiers got paid $2,000 a month to write 12 posts a day. Before long Denton upped the early Gawker rates to $12/post with pageview bonuses.
Denton and Arianna Huffington threw each other parties in 2005, but they've since had a falling out over aggressive coverage of Huffington on Gawker.
