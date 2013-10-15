15 Crazy Things That Only Happen In Argentina

Economic crashes, underground dollar exchanges, Rolling Stones cults, and a string of five Presidents in two weeks — Argentina is a crazy place.

The South American country is rich with resources, but often broke. As a result, Argentines are so accustomed to political and economic turmoil that they’ve adopted a bunch of interesting coping mechanisms — habits that help them get through the disorder.

And then there’s the stuff that just comes out of left field.

