15 Things That Make Barack Obama Sad

1. The national debt

Photo: (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama gestures during a town hall meeting to discuss reducing the national debt, Thursday, April 21, 2011, at ElectraTherm, Inc. in Reno, Nev.



2. Companies that send jobs overseas

Photo: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Barack Obama criticised Bain Capital for sending jobs to China at a campaign event at Schiller Park, Monday, Sept. 17, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio.

3. Mitt Romney

Photo: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Barack Obama criticised Mitt Romney’s “47 per cent” comments at a campaign event at the Summerfest Grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Milwaukee.

4. Paul Ryan

Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Barack Obama criticised Paul Ryan’s budget at a campaign event, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012, in Windham, N.H., at Windham High School.

5. Unemployment

Photo: (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the extending unemployment insurance, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 19, 2010.

6. People who don’t like Obamacare

Photo: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

President Barack Obama reacts to questions about his health care policy at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, July 22, 2009.

7. Pro-lifers

Photo: (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

President Barack Obama frowns during a speech interrupted by a pro-life protester on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2010, in Boston.

8. Congress

Photo: (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama makes a brief statement to the news media after the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction failed to agree on budget cuts in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House November 21, 2011 in Washington, DC.

9. Europe’s economy

Photo: AP Photo/Michel Euler

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron react during a G20 meeting which focused on the Greek debt crisis and broader European financial troubles in Cannes on November 3, 2011.

10. Asia’s Economy

Photo: AP Photo/Yonhap News Agency

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts during a family photo session with other leaders at the G20 Summit in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, November 12, 2010.

11. Corruption

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

In this Dec. 9, 2008, file photo then President-elect Barack Obama is seen after speaking about the scandal surrouding Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich during his meeting with then Vice President-elect Joe Biden and former Vice President Al Gore in Chicago.

12. Oil spills

Photo: (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Standing in the rain, President Barack Obama pauses as he makes a statement to reporters at the Coast Guard Venice Station in Venice, La., as he visits the Gulf Coast region affected by the BP oil well spill, Sunday, May 2, 2010.

13. War

Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Barack Obama pauses during his news conference with Iraq’s Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Monday, Dec. 12, 2011, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.

14. Terrorists

Photo: AP Photo/M. Spencer Green

Then-Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., pauses as he talks about the assasination of Pakistan opposition leader Benazir Bhutto Thursday, Dec. 27, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa.

15. Death

Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

In this Nov. 3, 2008 file photo, then Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., sheds tears as he talks about his grandmother, Madelyn Payne Dunham, who died in her sleep one day before the election.

President Barack Obama holds up his fists to the crowd after speaking at the Summerfest Grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012, in Milwaukee.

Photo: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)





