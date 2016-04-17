15 things that happen on the internet every minute

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

A lot can happen on the internet over the course of a day, but it’s amazing what happens each minute.

Data aggregator Domo released information it’s collected about exactly how many swipes, likes, tweets, and votes occur on popular websites every 60 seconds.

The numbers are impressive now, but they’re only going to get higher. According to Domo, the number of people who have internet access increased 18.5% between 2013 and 2015. Those stats match up with numbers released last November by World Internet Stats, who peg the global internet penetration at 46.8%, a 832.5% jump since the year 2000.

Here are just a few things that happen online every minute:

