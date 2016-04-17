15 things that happen on the internet every minute

Brandt Ranj
A lot can happen on the internet over the course of a day, but it’s amazing what happens each minute.

Data aggregator Domo released information it’s collected about exactly how many swipes, likes, tweets, and votes occur on popular websites every 60 seconds.

The numbers are impressive now, but they’re only going to get higher. According to Domo, the number of people who have internet access increased 18.5% between 2013 and 2015. Those stats match up with numbers released last November by World Internet Stats, who peg the global internet penetration at 46.8%, a 832.5% jump since the year 2000.

Here are just a few things that happen online every minute:

Vine users play 1,041,666 million videos

4,310 people visit Amazon

Reddit users cast 18,327 votes

Netflix subscribers stream 77,160 hours of video

Apple users download 51,000 apps

Pinterest users pin 9,722 images

Instagram users heart posts 1,736,111 times

YouTube users upload 300 hours of new video

Twitter users send 347,222 tweets

A tweet released by Kensington Palace on twitter announces that Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge has given birth to a baby girl, outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England.

Facebook users like posts 4,166,667 times

Uber passengers take 694 rides

Skype users make 110,040 calls

Buzzfeed users watch videos 34,150 times

Snapchat users engage with 284,722 snaps

Tinder users swipe through 590,278 profiles

In summary...a lot can happen in just 60 seconds online.

