15 things harder to get into than Harvard

Dylan Roach, Abby Jackson, Christina Sterbenz

Harvard is one of the most prestigious universities in the world, and with its 5.3% acceptance rate for the most recent class of freshman, it’s also incredibly difficult to get into.

But, perhaps surprisingly, many things in life — like landing a job at some Walmart locations — are actually harder to achieve than getting into that prestigious university.

Dylan Roach/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: A lunch lady was fired after giving a hungry student a meal for free

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.