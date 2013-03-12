15 Items Every Guy Should Have In His Kitchen

Photo: Shutterstock
The kitchen is not always the priority for a guy outfitting his bachelor pad.So we came up 15 kitchen accessories on the market right now that every man should have in his home.
Whether you’re an amateur gourmet or use the sink strictly to mix drinks, these items will take any guy’s kitchen to the next level.
The HoverBar is great if you're following recipe apps and tutorials. The adjustable arm rotates the iPad into portrait or landscape positions, and the clamp can attach securely to any surface.
Toaster ovens let you toast, bake, roast, broil or reheat just about anything. This Breville model can fit four slices of bread and automatically adjusts power and calculates cooking time.
If you're really badass, you should probably own the DCI Knuckle Pounder Meat Tenderizer. It looks awesome and provides you with a great grip.
Pizza Stones are always good to have on hand because they spread the heat evenly for crispy crust and gooey cheese. This one comes with a pizza cutter and recipe booklet, too.
Cheese on hamburgers is good, but melted cheese inside the patties is even better. Make your own with the Stuffed Hamburger press, which allows you to add fillings like cheese, bacon, veggies, and peppers.
A pasta measurer, server, and cheese grater all in one, this Sagaform Stainless Steel Multifunction Pasta Server is a must-have. It has everything you need without taking up unnecessary space.
Approved by the Beverage Testing Institute in 2012, Aero takes 30 seconds to soften tannins by mixing in oxygen with the wine. It includes two stems — one for full bottles, and a shorter option for glasses.
Keep your kitchen pristine with the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Power. All you need is water to clean tiles, sinks, grill grates, lawn furniture, ovens, and everything in between.
Impress guests by not only knowing how to make the perfect cocktail, but having all the tools to do so. WIN-WARE comes with a cocktail shaker, strainer, muddler, bar spoon, and jiggers so you can pour perfectly.
Simplicity is key with this sleek 1-Line Spice Rack from DESU Design. Welded into one seamless bar, the spice rack comes with 13 glass mini cube bottles with corks to fill with your favourite spices and space for any standard-sized olive oil bottle.
Soapstone's stone beverage cubes are superior to ice cubes because they can keep your liquor cool without watering it down. Whatever your drink of choice, after four hours in the freezer the stone cubes can keep your beverage ice-cold for over 30 minutes.
An electric Kettle like this one from Krups lets you heat water for coffee, tea, or anything else in seconds. This design is cordless too so you can take it anywhere in your home.
This Bottle Lock slots into most standard-sized wine and liquor bottles, and secures with a four number combination. After inserting the lock, change the combination and twist into place to secure.
Bagged popcorn just doesn't taste as good as the fresh stuff. Invest in an old-school Cuisinart Popcorn maker to make a fresh batch in under 5 minutes. The best part? The lid becomes a serving bowl that's dishwasher safe.
Consumer Reports has listed these stainless steel Zwilling J.A. Henckels knives as the best: They come with a block, kitchen shears, and sharpening steel so your knives can last a lifetime. They even feature Friodur ice hardened blades so you can cut through practically anything.
