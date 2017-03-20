Tesla's massive batteries are powering everything from exotic islands to breweries

Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to journalists before unveiling the company’s solar roof.

As Tesla prepares for its long-awaited Model 3 launch, the company is also investing more in its renewable-energy division.

Tesla has had an energy division committed to selling its at-home battery, the Powerwall, and commercial battery pack, the Powerpack since 2015. But after acquiring SolarCity in a deal worth $US2.1 billion in November, Tesla has doubled down on its renewable energy efforts.

The company released upgraded versions of both the Powerwall and Powerpack and also unveiled its solar roof product. Tesla is on track to begin producing and installing its solar roof during the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, the company is considering building up to three more battery facilities. Tesla’s first battery plant, the Gigafactory, is located in Sparks, Nevada and is slated to operate at full capacity in 2018.

While Tesla ramps up its battery and solar division, the company already has 300 megawatt-hours worth of batteries deployed in 18 countries. Here’s a look at some of the biggest projects — from resorts to entire islands — that are currently using Tesla’s Powerpacks to help keep the lights on:

