The 15 hottest tech jobs that pay over $100,000

Julie Bort

Working as an engineer for a tech firm in Silicon Valley is a high-paying job.

But EVERY company has IT needs.

And as demand grows, so do the salaries for the IT pros who work in every industry.

Computerworld recently surveyed 4,800 IT pros nationwide to find out what they were paid. Not every job was paid over $US100,000, but many were.

No. 13: Project leader, $109,121

Job title: Project leader

Salary: $US102,978

Bonus: $US6,143

Total compensation: $US109,121

Change from 2014: +4.1%

There are two types of managers in the IT world, those who manage people and those who manage projects. Some IT projects can be huge multi-million dollar, multi-year affairs and the people who lead them are paid accordingly.

No. 12: Storage architect, $112,967

Job title: Storage architect/engineer

Salary: $US106,128

Bonus: $US6,839

Total compensation: $US112,967

Change from 2014: +4.9%

Companies these days are collecting more and more data and using that data in all sorts of ways.

There's been an explosion of storage technologies that make that possible. The storage architect designs these big data systems. You might say this is a big job getting bigger all the time.

No. 11: Mobile specialist, $114,852

Job title: Mobile specialist/technologist

Salary: $US108,066

Bonus: $US6,786

Total compensation: $US114,852

Change from 2014: +9.3%

Obviously, all things mobile are hot these days. IT people who can write mobile apps and/or manage fleets of mobile devices are in demand.

No. 10: Network architect, $119,084

Job title: Network architect

Salary: $US111,598

Bonus: $US7,486

Total compensation: $US119,084

Change from 2014: +3.4%

Building, maintaining, and securing corporate networks is a complex job that's getting harder as companies add mobile devices, sensors, and cloud computing tech to the mix.

No. 8: Systems architect, $121,317

Linus Torvalds, who basically invented Linux

Job title: Systems architect

Salary: $US111,626

Bonus: $US9,691

Total compensation: $US121,317

Change from 2014: +3.3%

As IT needs grow, companies need systems architects who can design big complex IT systems with lots of moving parts.

No. 7: Database architect, $124,650

Larry Ellison, founder of database powerhouse Oracle

Job title: Database architect

Salary: $US121,067

Bonus: $US3,583

Total compensation: $US124,650

Change from 2014: +2.4%

A database architect designs the databases that are key part of a company's most important applications.

This is a hot job now because there's a resurgence in new database technology, which is all part of the 'big data' craze, where companies collect massive amounts of info and analyse it for insights.

No. 6: Data warehousing manager, $127,004

Job title: Data warehousing manager

Salary: $US118,773

Bonus: $US8,231

Total compensation: $US127,004

Change from 2014: +2.8%

Before the term 'big data' became popular, there was a tech called 'data warehouse.'

A data warehouse also stores massive volumes has historically been a more expensive version, using special software and storage and the people who run this tech are highly trained and paid well.

No. 5: Enterprise architect, $131,589

Job title: Enterprise architect

Salary: $US121,513

Bonus: $US10,076

Total compensation: $US131,589

Change from 2014: +2.4%

An enterprise architect takes a company's business strategy and defines an IT systems architecture to support that mission.

No. 4: Internet technology architect, $144,990

Vint Cerf, who helped invent the internet, now works at Google

Job title: Internet technology architect/strategist

Salary: $US130,813

Bonus: $US14,177

Total compensation: $US144,990

Change from 2014: +2.5%

Every company today is using the internet to sell to customers, buy from suppliers, work with partners and otherwise run their business.

The person responsible for designing and running e-commerce systems is a key IT role and the compensation that reflects its.

No. 2: Chief security officer, $165,601

Nir Zuk, Palo Alto Networks. (He's CEO.)

Job title: Chief security officer

Salary: $US144,493

Bonus: $US21,108

Total compensation: $US165,601

Change from 2014: +6.7%

It takes a lot of know-how, tech and, often, a team of people to keep an enterprise safe from hackers.

CSO is a job that has grown in prestige and responsibility in the enterprise world over the past few years, as has the pay for the job.

No. 1: Chief information officer, $169,812

Rebecca Jacoby, Cisco CIO

Job title: Chief information officer

Salary: $US149,273

Bonus: $US20,539

Total compensation: $US169,812

Change from 2014: +4.6%

The chief information officer is the person that runs the whole IT department. If technology is important enough to the company, this person may also be a member of the company's senior leadership teams.

