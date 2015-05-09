The 15 hottest tech jobs that pay over $100,000

Working as an engineer for a tech firm in Silicon Valley is a high-paying job.
But EVERY company has IT needs.
And as demand grows, so do the salaries for the IT pros who work in every industry.
Computerworld recently surveyed 4,800 IT pros nationwide to find out what they were paid. Not every job was paid over $US100,000, but many were.
Job title: Project leader
Salary: $US102,978
Bonus: $US6,143
Total compensation: $US109,121
Change from 2014: +4.1%
There are two types of managers in the IT world, those who manage people and those who manage projects. Some IT projects can be huge multi-million dollar, multi-year affairs and the people who lead them are paid accordingly.
Job title: Storage architect/engineer
Salary: $US106,128
Bonus: $US6,839
Total compensation: $US112,967
Change from 2014: +4.9%
Companies these days are collecting more and more data and using that data in all sorts of ways.
There's been an explosion of storage technologies that make that possible. The storage architect designs these big data systems. You might say this is a big job getting bigger all the time.
Job title: Mobile specialist/technologist
Salary: $US108,066
Bonus: $US6,786
Total compensation: $US114,852
Change from 2014: +9.3%
Obviously, all things mobile are hot these days. IT people who can write mobile apps and/or manage fleets of mobile devices are in demand.
Job title: Network architect
Salary: $US111,598
Bonus: $US7,486
Total compensation: $US119,084
Change from 2014: +3.4%
Building, maintaining, and securing corporate networks is a complex job that's getting harder as companies add mobile devices, sensors, and cloud computing tech to the mix.
Job title: Systems architect
Salary: $US111,626
Bonus: $US9,691
Total compensation: $US121,317
Change from 2014: +3.3%
As IT needs grow, companies need systems architects who can design big complex IT systems with lots of moving parts.
Job title: Database architect
Salary: $US121,067
Bonus: $US3,583
Total compensation: $US124,650
Change from 2014: +2.4%
A database architect designs the databases that are key part of a company's most important applications.
This is a hot job now because there's a resurgence in new database technology, which is all part of the 'big data' craze, where companies collect massive amounts of info and analyse it for insights.
Job title: Data warehousing manager
Salary: $US118,773
Bonus: $US8,231
Total compensation: $US127,004
Change from 2014: +2.8%
Before the term 'big data' became popular, there was a tech called 'data warehouse.'
A data warehouse also stores massive volumes has historically been a more expensive version, using special software and storage and the people who run this tech are highly trained and paid well.
Job title: Enterprise architect
Salary: $US121,513
Bonus: $US10,076
Total compensation: $US131,589
Change from 2014: +2.4%
An enterprise architect takes a company's business strategy and defines an IT systems architecture to support that mission.
Job title: Internet technology architect/strategist
Salary: $US130,813
Bonus: $US14,177
Total compensation: $US144,990
Change from 2014: +2.5%
Every company today is using the internet to sell to customers, buy from suppliers, work with partners and otherwise run their business.
The person responsible for designing and running e-commerce systems is a key IT role and the compensation that reflects its.
Job title: Chief security officer
Salary: $US144,493
Bonus: $US21,108
Total compensation: $US165,601
Change from 2014: +6.7%
It takes a lot of know-how, tech and, often, a team of people to keep an enterprise safe from hackers.
CSO is a job that has grown in prestige and responsibility in the enterprise world over the past few years, as has the pay for the job.
Job title: Chief information officer
Salary: $US149,273
Bonus: $US20,539
Total compensation: $US169,812
Change from 2014: +4.6%
The chief information officer is the person that runs the whole IT department. If technology is important enough to the company, this person may also be a member of the company's senior leadership teams.
