The 15 hottest tech jobs that pay over $100,000

Working as an engineer for a tech firm in Silicon Valley is a high-paying job.

But EVERY company has IT needs.

And as demand grows, so do the salaries for the IT pros who work in every industry.

Computerworld recently surveyed 4,800 IT pros nationwide to find out what they were paid. Not every job was paid over $US100,000, but many were.

No. 13: Project leader, $109,121 Job title: Project leader Salary: $US102,978 Bonus: $US6,143 Total compensation: $US109,121 Change from 2014: +4.1% There are two types of managers in the IT world, those who manage people and those who manage projects. Some IT projects can be huge multi-million dollar, multi-year affairs and the people who lead them are paid accordingly. No. 12: Storage architect, $112,967 Job title: Storage architect/engineer Salary: $US106,128 Bonus: $US6,839 Total compensation: $US112,967 Change from 2014: +4.9% Companies these days are collecting more and more data and using that data in all sorts of ways. There's been an explosion of storage technologies that make that possible. The storage architect designs these big data systems. You might say this is a big job getting bigger all the time. No. 11: Mobile specialist, $114,852 Job title: Mobile specialist/technologist Salary: $US108,066 Bonus: $US6,786 Total compensation: $US114,852 Change from 2014: +9.3% Obviously, all things mobile are hot these days. IT people who can write mobile apps and/or manage fleets of mobile devices are in demand. No. 10: Network architect, $119,084 Job title: Network architect Salary: $US111,598 Bonus: $US7,486 Total compensation: $US119,084 Change from 2014: +3.4% Building, maintaining, and securing corporate networks is a complex job that's getting harder as companies add mobile devices, sensors, and cloud computing tech to the mix. No. 8: Systems architect, $121,317 Linus Torvalds, who basically invented Linux Job title: Systems architect Salary: $US111,626 Bonus: $US9,691 Total compensation: $US121,317 Change from 2014: +3.3% As IT needs grow, companies need systems architects who can design big complex IT systems with lots of moving parts. No. 7: Database architect, $124,650 Larry Ellison, founder of database powerhouse Oracle Job title: Database architect Salary: $US121,067 Bonus: $US3,583 Total compensation: $US124,650 Change from 2014: +2.4% A database architect designs the databases that are key part of a company's most important applications. This is a hot job now because there's a resurgence in new database technology, which is all part of the 'big data' craze, where companies collect massive amounts of info and analyse it for insights. No. 6: Data warehousing manager, $127,004 Job title: Data warehousing manager Salary: $US118,773 Bonus: $US8,231 Total compensation: $US127,004 Change from 2014: +2.8% Before the term 'big data' became popular, there was a tech called 'data warehouse.' A data warehouse also stores massive volumes has historically been a more expensive version, using special software and storage and the people who run this tech are highly trained and paid well. No. 5: Enterprise architect, $131,589 Job title: Enterprise architect Salary: $US121,513 Bonus: $US10,076 Total compensation: $US131,589 Change from 2014: +2.4% An enterprise architect takes a company's business strategy and defines an IT systems architecture to support that mission. No. 4: Internet technology architect, $144,990 Vint Cerf, who helped invent the internet, now works at Google Job title: Internet technology architect/strategist Salary: $US130,813 Bonus: $US14,177 Total compensation: $US144,990 Change from 2014: +2.5% Every company today is using the internet to sell to customers, buy from suppliers, work with partners and otherwise run their business. The person responsible for designing and running e-commerce systems is a key IT role and the compensation that reflects its. No. 2: Chief security officer, $165,601 Nir Zuk, Palo Alto Networks. (He's CEO.) Job title: Chief security officer Salary: $US144,493 Bonus: $US21,108 Total compensation: $US165,601 Change from 2014: +6.7% It takes a lot of know-how, tech and, often, a team of people to keep an enterprise safe from hackers. CSO is a job that has grown in prestige and responsibility in the enterprise world over the past few years, as has the pay for the job. No. 1: Chief information officer, $169,812 Rebecca Jacoby, Cisco CIO Job title: Chief information officer Salary: $US149,273 Bonus: $US20,539 Total compensation: $US169,812 Change from 2014: +4.6% The chief information officer is the person that runs the whole IT department. If technology is important enough to the company, this person may also be a member of the company's senior leadership teams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.