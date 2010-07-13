18 Cities Whose Suburbs Are Rapidly Turning Into Slums

When recession struck in the past, American cities became centres of poverty and crime. This time, expect dereliction in the suburbs.



A recent report by Brookings found the rise in poverty has been centered in the suburbs. Between 2000 and 2008, suburbs in America’s largest cities saw their poor population grow by 25 per cent — almost five times faster than urban poverty growth.

Poverty is moving for several reasons. First, low-wage jobs are shifting away from cities, drawing blue collar workers with them. Second, while employers move to the suburbs, they do NOT move to poor suburbs, which means no relief for these areas. Third, ‘the gentry’ are moving back to the cities and driving up prices.

Brookings named 18 cities with a significant shift toward suburban poverty.

