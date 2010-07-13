18 Cities Whose Suburbs Are Rapidly Turning Into Slums

Gus Lubin
When recession struck in the past, American cities became centres of poverty and crime. This time, expect dereliction in the suburbs.

A recent report by Brookings found the rise in poverty has been centered in the suburbs. Between 2000 and 2008, suburbs in America’s largest cities saw their poor population grow by 25 per cent — almost five times faster than urban poverty growth.

Poverty is moving for several reasons. First, low-wage jobs are shifting away from cities, drawing blue collar workers with them. Second, while employers move to the suburbs, they do NOT move to poor suburbs, which means no relief for these areas. Third, ‘the gentry’ are moving back to the cities and driving up prices.

Brookings named 18 cities with a significant shift toward suburban poverty.

New York -- 2.9% poverty shift to suburbs

28.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

31.8% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Philadelphia -- 4.5% poverty shift to suburbs

43.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

48.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Dallas -- 5.6% poverty shift to suburbs

41.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

46.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Seattle -- 5.7% poverty shift to suburbs

60.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

66.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

San Francisco -- 5.8% poverty shift to suburbs

53.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

59.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

St. Louis -- 5.9% poverty shift to suburbs

68.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

74.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Washington D.C. -- 6.6% poverty shift to suburbs

60.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

67.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Tampa -- 7.2% poverty shift to suburbs

62.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

69.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Houston -- 7.3% poverty shift to suburbs

41.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

49.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Cincinnati -- 7.6% poverty shift to suburbs

62.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

70.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Minneapolis -- Saint Paul -- 8.0% poverty shift to suburbs

46.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

54.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Rochester, NY -- 8.3% poverty shift to suburbs

47.8% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

56.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Atlanta -- 8.6% poverty shift to suburbs

75.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

84.5% (!!!) of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Detroit -- 9.1% poverty shift to suburbs

45.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

54.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Chicago -- 9.1% poverty shift to suburbs

38.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

48.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Baltimore -- 9.2% poverty shift to suburbs

41.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

50.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

Cleveland -- 9.3% poverty shift to suburbs

45.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

55.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

New Orleans -- 13% poverty shift to suburbs

44.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000

57.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008

