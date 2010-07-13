18 Cities Whose Suburbs Are Rapidly Turning Into Slums

When recession struck in the past, American cities became centres of poverty and crime. This time, expect dereliction in the suburbs.
A recent report by Brookings found the rise in poverty has been centered in the suburbs. Between 2000 and 2008, suburbs in America’s largest cities saw their poor population grow by 25 per cent — almost five times faster than urban poverty growth.
Poverty is moving for several reasons. First, low-wage jobs are shifting away from cities, drawing blue collar workers with them. Second, while employers move to the suburbs, they do NOT move to poor suburbs, which means no relief for these areas. Third, ‘the gentry’ are moving back to the cities and driving up prices.
Brookings named 18 cities with a significant shift toward suburban poverty.
28.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
31.8% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
43.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
48.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
41.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
46.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
60.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
66.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
53.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
59.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
68.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
74.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
60.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
67.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
62.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
69.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
41.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
49.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
62.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
70.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
46.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
54.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
47.8% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
56.0% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
75.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
84.5% (!!!) of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
45.5% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
54.6% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
38.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
48.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
41.1% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
50.4% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
45.9% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
55.2% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
44.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2000
57.7% of poor lived in the suburbs in 2008
Source: Brookings
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.