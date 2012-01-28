15 Strange Crimes That Took Place At A Waffle House

Kid Rock made headlines in 2007 when he beat up a man in a Waffle House in Georgia.

The victim, Harlen Atkins, accused Rock of hitting him when he approached a woman in the same group as the rock star. Rock said he only verbally--not physically--attacked Atkins, but was eventually arrested an hour later.

In 2008, he was sentenced to one year probation and paid a fine of $40,000, according to Mawuse Ziegbe of MTV.com.