15 Strange Crimes That Took Place At A Waffle House

Photo: luvsickmedia via flickr
Waffle House has a reputation for strange encounters.Round-the-clock service makes the bright yellow restaurants an attractive spot for people from all walks of life — students cramming for exams, workers eating after the graveyard shift and drunks and stoners out for a 2-AM snack.
Not surprisingly, Waffle House has also been the scene of many strange crimes.
Kid Rock made headlines in 2007 when he beat up a man in a Waffle House in Georgia.
The victim, Harlen Atkins, accused Rock of hitting him when he approached a woman in the same group as the rock star. Rock said he only verbally--not physically--attacked Atkins, but was eventually arrested an hour later.
In 2008, he was sentenced to one year probation and paid a fine of $40,000, according to Mawuse Ziegbe of MTV.com.
After a customer at Waffle House started arguing with a waitress who took too long to serve her, the waitress hit her on the head with a coffee pot.
The incident took place at around 3 a.m. on January 14 in Beaufort, South Carolina.
Fortunately, the customer was not seriously hurt, but the situation grew more complicated for the waitress when the cops found marijuana in her pocket, according to the Huffington Post.
A shootout between five men in a parking lot behind a Memphis Waffle House ended in one death on January 15.
According to WMCTV.com, three of the men had been in a car parked outside the restaurant when Marlon Boyd and another man came out of the building. Both groups got into a heated argument that eventually broke out into gunfight, leaving one man dead and another injured.
Boyd, who confessed to shooting the men, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and attempted second degree murder, reports ABC 24.
Three gunmen took over a crowded Houston-area restaurant the day before Easter last year in a violent robbery that was caught on camera.
The video shows the armed suspects barging into the diner, knocking customers to the ground, and forcing them to hand over their wallets.
The masked men fled -- with loot in hand -- before police arrived on the scene.
A customer at a Waffle House in South Carolina shot and killed a teenager in a botched robbery on January 21.
According to Casey Vaughn at KPHO.com, deputies said two men tried to rob the business around 1 a.m. After ordering customers to the floor, a diner with a concealed weapon permit fired his gun at 18-year-old Dante Lamont Williams who died on the scene.
Williams' accomplice, 29-year-old Kenneth Jowan Craig, was arrested later that night and charged with armed robbery, according to the AP.
The man who shot Williams will not face any charges because he was acting in self-defence.
Last November, four senior citizens used a Waffle House in Toccoa, Georgia as a meeting ground for a terrorist plot against federal officials, according to Adam Serwer of Mother Jones.
FBI recordings revealed that the elderly men, believed to be part of a fringe militia group, planned to kill other citizens and government officers using toxic agents.
The men were arrested and charged in plots to purchase 'an unregistered explosive device and silencer and to manufacture the biological toxin ricin,' according to an FBI report.
Two employees at the Waffle House in Richburg, South Carolina attempted and failed to pull of a heist when they called police to report a robbery at the restaurant on December 12, 2011, according to The Huffington Post.
It turned out they were the ones who had robbed the restaurant.
The employees, Summer Alexander and Carrie Jo McWaters, and their friend Brandon Connor were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
A nasty brawl that broke out at a Waffle house in Tuscaloosa, Alabama led to the arrest of three young men last October, according to Stephanie Taylor of Tuscaloosanews.com.
These two men were suspects in a string of at least 15 robberies that took place at Waffle Houses in Atlanta in the space of two weeks last August.
Surveillance tapes show two men acting in some of the robberies, while in others one acted alone, according to Alexis Stevens and Fran Jeffries at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In most of the incidents, the thieves hit up the restaurants early in the morning usually between 2 and 6 a.m., ordered food to go, and then held up the store when it was time to pay.
An eighth-grade teacher was arrested in January after making arrangements with an undercover cop to meet her fictitious 13-year-old daughter for sex in a Waffle House parking lot in Osceola County, Florida.
Alexander Roy was charged with five crimes related to attempting to lure a child for sex, according to a report by Lamur Stancil and Kelly Tyko at TCPalm.
Manatee Academy, where Roy taught maths and social sciences, placed him on paid administrative leave after the incident.
After police arrived at the scene of a car accident in Huntington, West Virginia last week, a man involved fled the scene and ran into a nearby Waffle House restroom to hide his stash of pills.
The cops found 85 pills in a small bag in the restroom. The suspect was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to Curtis Johnson of the Herald-Dispatch.com.
In November, a waitress was charged with first-degree theft of lost property after finding a wallet loaded with cash while working at a Waffle House in Decatur, Alabama.
Seth Burkett of The Decatur Daily reported that Norma Jeaness Moyers failed to notify the customer, or her employer, that she had found a wallet, which contained $3,900 in cash.
A 24-year-old man wrecked the holiday cheer when he started a fight with another customer on Christmas morning last year. The Georgetown Times reported that the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a Waffle House in Georgetown, South Carolina.
The suspect, who police say was 'highly intoxicated,' was arrested for disorderly conduct after continuing to shout at officers and wrestle with the other man.
A classic 'dine n' dash' stunt backfired on three women at a restaurant in Springfield, Missouri in July 2010.
According to Atlanta Crime Examiner's Randy Wyles, the trio tried to skip out on a $39 bill, but returned shortly after to retrieve a purse that one of the ladies had forgotten. The suspects fled for the second time after a manager demanded they wait for the police. Again, the purse was left behind.
A squatter took it to the next level when he made a home for himself on the roof of a Waffle House in Augusta, Ga. In May 2011, according to Seth Abramovitch of Gawker. The man was found dehydrated on the roof and taken to a nearby hospital.
Unusual events taking place at Waffle House locations aren't so unusual since they happen pretty frequently. So often that the restaurant chain has inspired a play.
From May 11 through June 24, 2012, Horizon Theatre in Atlanta's Little Five Points will present the play 'The Waffle Palace: Smothered, Covered, and Scattered,' inspired by real-life drama that's happened at Waffle House.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.