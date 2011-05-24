15 Stocks For Your Underground Bunker

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, General Mills are some of the stocks that have been identified as bunker stocks in a new report by Merrill Lynch. The global bunkers were picked based on factors that tend to perform well during a downturn and largely include U.S. stocks in the consumer staples sector.



Characteristics of “bunker” companies include:

Low beta

Large cap

Stable earnings growth

High dividend yield

We’ve highlighted some notable ones.

