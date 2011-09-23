15 Stocks That Everyone Is Shorting Right Now As The Market Plunges

Photo: AP

Bank of America and Citi just had their ratings cut by Moody’s, and they’ve appeared on UBS’ list of 15 most shorted stocks as well.Other major blue chips like Johnson & Johnson feature on the list, as do stocks like Green Mountain Coffee that have frustrated short-sellers.



Note: Stocks identified are from a UBS report, based on its highest concentration of clients. Data on YTD returns and short per cent of float are from Yahoo Finance.

