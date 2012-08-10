The 15 Stocks Traders Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: NBC Sports
Some of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market tend to be high-growth, momentum companies.But lately, the most shorted companies have also included those sensitive to thee global macro slowdown.
We screened the stock market to see which companies where being shorted the most (as measured by short as a percentage of float).
Ticker: PPO
Description: Polymer membrane developer
Short interest: 36.69 per cent
Comment: Polypore's stock plummeted at the beginning of the month after the company reported higher costs and declining revenues.
Source: NASDAQ
Ticker: P
Description: Internet music
Short interest: 36.62 per cent
Comment: The breakout online music streamer is now facing competition from Samsung and Spotify.
Source: Wall Street Cheat Sheet
Ticker: SAM
Description: Beer
Short interest: 37.19 per cent
Comment: Second-quarter earnings slid 49% from a prior-year glass recall settlement and increased spending on brand investments and saw barley costs rise.
Source: Dow Jones
Ticker: TUMI
Description: Luggage/Travel
Short interest: 37.19 per cent
Comment: Tumi's stock jumped nearly 28 per cent last month but investors believe will curtail the run.
Source: Daily Finance
Ticker: GME
Description: Retail
Short interest: 38.61 per cent
Comment: A long-running member of this list, the company can't shake fears that it will be the next Circuit City. It was recently declared a takeover target.
Source: Smart Money
Ticker: RIO
Description: Minerals
Short interest: 40.99 per cent
Comment: The Australian mining giant reported a 22% drop in first-half earnings on slowing demand.
Source: Dow Jones
Ticker: AM
Description: Card producer
Short interest: 42.49 per cent
Comment: Investors remain unconvinced after the company's $75 million share repurchase several weeks ago.
Source: Dow Jones
Ticker: USNA
Description: Nutritional supplements
Short interest: 43.03 per cent
Comment: The stock continues to move in lockstep with Herbalife, whose price has yet to recover from David Einhorn's ninja-style beat down in May.
Source: Google
Ticker: ESI
Description: For-profit education
Short interest: 43.94 per cent
Comment: Another longtime entrant on this list. A recent government report suggested taxpayers have been getting short-changed by the amount of aid government pours into for-profit school loans.
Source: Businessweek
Ticker: PRLB
Description: Custom parts manufacturing
Short interest: 44.08 per cent
Comment: Proto Labs IPOed in February, and investors remain cautious.
Source: Reuters
Ticker: KBH
Description: Homebuilder
Short interest: 46.55
Comment: The company remains hamstrung by debt concerns even as confidence grows that the housing bottom has come and gone.
Source: Dow Jones
Ticker: SVU
Description: Retail
Short interest: 47.41 per cent
Comment: The company's stock has collapsed since it announced it was suspending dividends and reviewing its entire strategy.
Source: Businessweek
Ticker: BPI
Description: For-profit education
Short interest: 48.12 per cent
Comment: The for-profit education sector continues to get hammered. Bridgepoint's YOY income for Q2 was down 8.8 per cent.
Source: Businessweek
Ticker: HGG
Description: Retail
Short interest: 56.21
Comment: Perhaps the longest denizen of this list. The company cut guidance for FY2013.
Source: hhgregg
