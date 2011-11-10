The 15 Stocks That Tons Of People Are Shorting

Photo: Flickr

Investors short stocks for many reasons, sometimes a company has poor fundamentals and is going nowhere. Other times, they may be looking for a short squeeze.UBS has refreshed its of 15 most shorted stocks based on the highest concentration of clients.

Blue chips like Johnson & Johnson and Citigroup make the list.

Note: Stocks listed are from a UBS report, based on its highest concentration of clients, as of November 3, 2011. Data on YTD returns and short per cent of float are from Yahoo Finance.

Update: An earlier version incorrectly stated the short float of Aetnahealth Inc. and the article has been updated to reflect the change.



