15 States Where Foreclosures Are Still Surging

Realtytrac’s monthly report has an bittersweet outlook for real estate.



Total foreclosures are down 9%, thanks to improvement in disaster areas like California and Florida. But 27 states reported rising foreclosures, with major increases in some areas. Meanwhile, bank repossessions — the most miserable stage of the foreclosure process — set a new monthly high in April.

The housing virus is mutating. It’s hard to say if we’re getting better.

