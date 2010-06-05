15 States Where Foreclosures Are Still Surging

Realtytrac’s monthly report has an bittersweet outlook for real estate.
Total foreclosures are down 9%, thanks to improvement in disaster areas like California and Florida. But 27 states reported rising foreclosures, with major increases in some areas. Meanwhile, bank repossessions — the most miserable stage of the foreclosure process — set a new monthly high in April.
The housing virus is mutating. It’s hard to say if we’re getting better.
Nevada posted the nations highest foreclosure rate for the 40th straight month, with one in every 69 homes receiving a foreclosure filing in April.
However, foreclosures are down 0.3% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
Foreclosures are worst around Elizabeth and Atlantic City, though the overall rate is only one in 527 homes.
They're up 33% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
After a period of improvement, Idaho foreclosures accelerated in Q12010. One in 226 homes received a foreclosure filing in April.
They're up 14% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 525 homes received a foreclosure notice last month.
They're up 55% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
Virginia is behind the trend on foreclosures and may see rising rates for another year, Realtytrac told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, especially in non-coastal areas. Statewide, one in 468 homes received a foreclosure filing last month.
They're up 13% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
Only one in 1,018 homes received a foreclosure filing last month. What happens when the oil hits?
They're up 64% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 459 homes received foreclosure filings last month.
They're up 13% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 881 homes received foreclosure filings last month.
They're up 140% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
Illinois foreclosures are fluctuating wildly: declining all summer, spiking in the fall, declining, and then rising again. One in 280 homes received a foreclosure filing in April.
They're up 38% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 562 homes received foreclosure filings last month.
They're up 2.7% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 640 homes received foreclosure filings last month. It's much worse in Spokane: one in 165 homes, according to The Spokesman Review.
Statewide, they're up 30% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 348 homes received foreclosure filings in April. It's much worse in Maui where one in 187 homeowners got the note.
Statewide, they're up 116% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
Only one in 8,442 homes received foreclosure filings in April, despite the 44% surge.
They're down 28% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
Only one in 1,115 homes received foreclosure filings in April, despite the 64% surge.
They're down 36% since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
One in 1,975 homes received foreclosure filings last month.
But they're rising fast: 977% up since April 2009.
Source: Realtytrac
