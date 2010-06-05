15 States Where Foreclosures Are Still Surging

Gus Lubin
Realtytrac’s monthly report has an bittersweet outlook for real estate.

Total foreclosures are down 9%, thanks to improvement in disaster areas like California and Florida. But 27 states reported rising foreclosures, with major increases in some areas. Meanwhile, bank repossessions — the most miserable stage of the foreclosure process — set a new monthly high in April.

The housing virus is mutating. It’s hard to say if we’re getting better.

Nevada -- 10% up since March

Nevada posted the nations highest foreclosure rate for the 40th straight month, with one in every 69 homes receiving a foreclosure filing in April.

However, foreclosures are down 0.3% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

New Jersey -- 11% up since March

Foreclosures are worst around Elizabeth and Atlantic City, though the overall rate is only one in 527 homes.

They're up 33% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Idaho -- 15% up since March

After a period of improvement, Idaho foreclosures accelerated in Q12010. One in 226 homes received a foreclosure filing in April.

They're up 14% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Rhode Island -- 19% up since March

One in 525 homes received a foreclosure notice last month.

They're up 55% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Virginia -- 19% up since March

Virginia is behind the trend on foreclosures and may see rising rates for another year, Realtytrac told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, especially in non-coastal areas. Statewide, one in 468 homes received a foreclosure filing last month.

They're up 13% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Louisiana -- 28% up since March

Only one in 1,018 homes received a foreclosure filing last month. What happens when the oil hits?

They're up 64% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Massachusetts -- 29% up since March

One in 459 homes received foreclosure filings last month.

They're up 13% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Delaware -- 30% up since March

One in 881 homes received foreclosure filings last month.

They're up 140% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Illinois -- up 33% up since March

Illinois foreclosures are fluctuating wildly: declining all summer, spiking in the fall, declining, and then rising again. One in 280 homes received a foreclosure filing in April.

They're up 38% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

New Hampshire -- 34% up since March

One in 562 homes received foreclosure filings last month.

They're up 2.7% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Washington -- 40% up since March

One in 640 homes received foreclosure filings last month. It's much worse in Spokane: one in 165 homes, according to The Spokesman Review.

Statewide, they're up 30% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

Hawaii -- 34% up since March

One in 348 homes received foreclosure filings in April. It's much worse in Maui where one in 187 homeowners got the note.

Statewide, they're up 116% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

West Virginia -- 44% up since March

Only one in 8,442 homes received foreclosure filings in April, despite the 44% surge.

They're down 28% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

D.C. -- 64% up since March

Only one in 1,115 homes received foreclosure filings in April, despite the 64% surge.

They're down 36% since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

South Dakota -- 113% up since March

One in 1,975 homes received foreclosure filings last month.

But they're rising fast: 977% up since April 2009.

Source: Realtytrac

