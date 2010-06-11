15 States Facing A Terrible Demographic Crisis

Photo: Calvin Community

America’s demographic problems are well known. But some states are particularly screwed.There’s New England with its Japan-level birth rate. Rural states that leak a steady stream of taxpayers to coast. Retiree swamped states of the South East and the South West.



These states look forward to a diminished workforce. Tax receipts will shrink, while service costs rise. What jobs there are may involve taking care of the elderly.

