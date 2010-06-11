15 States Facing A Terrible Demographic Crisis

America’s demographic problems are well known. But some states are particularly screwed.There’s New England with its Japan-level birth rate. Rural states that leak a steady stream of taxpayers to coast. Retiree swamped states of the South East and the South West.

These states look forward to a diminished workforce. Tax receipts will shrink, while service costs rise. What jobs there are may involve taking care of the elderly.

#15 Iowa

480 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

70 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

A critical senior-to-worker ratio (13th worst) could be caused by youth flight, as younger generations move to more urban states.

#14 Massachusetts

431 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

57 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Like the rest of New England, Massachusetts has an abysmal fertility rate (5th worst). The same is true of other wealthy and highly developed regions of the world, like France and Japan.

#13 Connecticut

444 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

60 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Women are slightly more fertile in Connecticut (6th worst) than Massachusetts -- but the senior burden is worse.

#12 Delaware

499 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

68 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Delaware splits the difference between north-east infertility and south-east retirement communities.

#11 Wyoming

562 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

78 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Would you want to live in Wyoming? With a high senior-to-worker ratio (4th worst), the desolate state must lose an incredible number to emigration.

#10 Pennsylvania

474 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

62 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

With an elevated senior ratio (#14th worst), Pennsylvania may be another state that loses its children to emigration.

#9 New Hampshire

430 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

54 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Frigid New Hampshire is less fertile than any state except for Vermont.

#8 Rhode Island

446 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

56 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Rhode Island has an abysmal fertility rate (4th worst) AND a high number of seniors.

#7 West Virginia

505 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

63 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

West Virginia is similarly screwed by ageing (9th worst) and infertility (10th worst).

#6 Montana

549 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

69 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

As with other rural states, we suspect emigration contributes to Montana's senior-to-worker ratio (5th worst).

#5 New Mexico

601 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

76 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Good fertility is outweighed by the nation's highest proportion of seniors -- most likely at sunny retirement communities.

#4 North Dakota

566 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

70 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

North Dakota is ageing (3rd worst) for a different reasons than New Mexico: young people are moving away.

#3 Vermont

506 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

53 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Vermont is the least fertile state. Meanwhile, Vermont is ageing rapidly (8th worst).

#2 Florida

600 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

68 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

Only New Mexico is ageing faster than Florida. However, Floridians have fewer kids.

A National Problem

411 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030

70 births per 1,000 fertile women each year

