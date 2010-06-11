15 States Facing A Terrible Demographic Crisis

Photo: Calvin Community
America’s demographic problems are well known. But some states are particularly screwed.There’s New England with its Japan-level birth rate. Rural states that leak a steady stream of taxpayers to coast. Retiree swamped states of the South East and the South West.
These states look forward to a diminished workforce. Tax receipts will shrink, while service costs rise. What jobs there are may involve taking care of the elderly.
480 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
70 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
A critical senior-to-worker ratio (13th worst) could be caused by youth flight, as younger generations move to more urban states.
431 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
57 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Like the rest of New England, Massachusetts has an abysmal fertility rate (5th worst). The same is true of other wealthy and highly developed regions of the world, like France and Japan.
444 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
60 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Women are slightly more fertile in Connecticut (6th worst) than Massachusetts -- but the senior burden is worse.
499 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
68 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Delaware splits the difference between north-east infertility and south-east retirement communities.
562 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
78 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Would you want to live in Wyoming? With a high senior-to-worker ratio (4th worst), the desolate state must lose an incredible number to emigration.
474 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
62 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
With an elevated senior ratio (#14th worst), Pennsylvania may be another state that loses its children to emigration.
430 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
54 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Frigid New Hampshire is less fertile than any state except for Vermont.
446 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
56 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Rhode Island has an abysmal fertility rate (4th worst) AND a high number of seniors.
505 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
63 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
West Virginia is similarly screwed by ageing (9th worst) and infertility (10th worst).
549 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
69 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
As with other rural states, we suspect emigration contributes to Montana's senior-to-worker ratio (5th worst).
601 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
76 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Good fertility is outweighed by the nation's highest proportion of seniors -- most likely at sunny retirement communities.
566 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
70 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
North Dakota is ageing (3rd worst) for a different reasons than New Mexico: young people are moving away.
506 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
53 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Vermont is the least fertile state. Meanwhile, Vermont is ageing rapidly (8th worst).
600 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
68 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
Only New Mexico is ageing faster than Florida. However, Floridians have fewer kids.
411 seniors per 1,000 workers in 2030
70 births per 1,000 fertile women each year
