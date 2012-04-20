15 Of The Most Spurious Correlations In The Stock Market

Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images
The most important metric to consider when diversifying your portfolio is correlation. Adding assets with low correlation helps to reduce volatility.Generally, there is some economic rationale that explains why assets may or may not be highly correlated.
But sometimes it just seems to be a coincidence.
We recently played around with our new favourite widget – Select Sector SPDRs’ Correlation Tracker. We ran a couple of popular stocks through the tool to see what other market traded assets exhibitied high correlation.
You would probably be ill-advised to make investment decisions based on these findings.
Tickers: GM, PIO
Correlation coefficient: 0.97
Period: One year
Comments: PowerShares' PIO index tracks firms that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: C, SUP
Correlation coefficient: 0.97
Period: One year
Comments: California-based Superior Industries International supplies cast aluminium wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: BAC, ATE
Correlation coefficient: 0.95
Period: Three years
Comments: Japan-based Advantest Corp. manufactures semiconductors
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: DIS, XLI
Correlation coefficient: 0.96
Period: One year
Comments: SPDR'S XLI Industrial Sector index tracks building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, and logistics, among others.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: COKE, ELP
Correlation coefficient: 0.96
Period: One year
Comments: Companhia Paranaense de Energia supplies energy in Brazil's southern state of Parana.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: VZ, CPK
Correlation coefficient: 0.96
Period: Three years
Comments: Chesapeake is the second-largest producer of natural gas in the U.S.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: AMZN, WCN
Correlation coefficient: 0.96
Period: Three years
Comments: California-based Waste Connections Inc. provides waste management services in the western and southern U.S.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: F, WOOD
Correlation coefficient: 0.97
Period: One year
Comments: iShares Global Timber & Forestry Index tracks companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: BA, MDT
Correlation coefficient: 0.95
Period: One year
Comments: Medtronic manufactures and sells device-based medical treatments (like defibrillators) worldwide.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: YUM, WES
Correlation coefficient: 0.97
Period: Three years
Comments: Texas-based Western Energy processes natural gas products for Anadarko Petroleum.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: MCD, SO
Correlation coefficient: 0.98
Period: Three years
Comments: Southern provides electric service in four Southeastern states.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: MSFT, ABG
Correlation coefficient: 0.95
Period: One year
Comments: Atlanta-based is the country's sixth-largest auto dealer operator.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: NKE, TGI
Correlation coefficient: 0.99
Period: Three years
Comments: Pennsylvania-based Triumph manufactures complex parts for aeroplanes.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: ANF, SFLY
Correlation coefficient: 0.95
Period: Three years
Comments: Shutterfly allows users to create web-based photo books, personalised photo cards & stationery.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
Tickers: VIA and PBJ
Correlation coefficient: 0.98
Period: Three years
Comments: PowerShares' Dynamic Food and Beverage index tracks major food processors like Kraft and McDonald's.
Source: Select Sector SPDRs
