15 Companies That Will Get Slammed In An Asian Downturn

Japan’s natural disaster, which cause billions of the dollar in damage, is now posing a threat to the Asia-Pacific region through supply chain problems and alterations in demand for various goods.
This disaster, combined with a decline in demand in China, has already damaged Taiwanese exports.
It’s unknown how the situation in China will develop, and how quickly Japan will get back on its feet, so it’s important to review what companies are most exposed to any sort of downturn in the region.
Briniyi Associates compiled a list of S&P 100 companies with the larges exposure to Asia-Pacific and we pulled the top 15 to review the impact of the disaster and its trickle down effects on these companies.
Apple, which gets some of its key components from Japan, is a big worry here. So too are other tech firms like Qualcomm.
per cent of total revenue: 17.99%
Change since open on March 14: -1.44%
J&J's Asia-Pacific headquarters are in the Philippines and Japan is a key-market but the immediate impact on the company is unclear.
per cent of total revenue: 19.13%
Change since open on March 14: -1.68%
Heinz's revenue in Asia-Pacific was up 16.8% to $584 million and volume increased 4.5% because of sales in emerging markets, according to Bloomberg. The immediate impact of the disaster in Japan is uncertain.
per cent of total revenue: 19.26%
Change since open on March 14: -0.97%
The impact of the earthquake on the company is unclear but Colgate-Palmolive reworked its supply chain in Asia in 2000 and is likely to raise prices now as it struggles with rising commodity prices. Inflation in Asian emerging markets isn't likely to help either.
per cent of total revenue: 20.35%
Change since open on March 14: +4.05%
Schlumberger K.K., the Japan-based affiliate of Schlumberger Ltd., has its headquarters in Sagamihara, Kanagawa, which borders Tokyo. It's unclear how it has been impacted by the disaster in Japan.
per cent of total revenue: 22.45%
Change since open on March 14: +1.76%
Most of DuPont's joint venture manufacturing facilities are outside the earthquake hit area and are fully operational, according to a company statement. It's research and manufacturing facility at Utsunomiya, which produces engineering polymers for the automotive market was damaged and is coping with periodic loss of electrical power. The company is now developing alternative plans utilising its global supply chain network.
per cent of total revenue: 23.09%
Change since open on March 14: -2.14%
The impact of the Japanese quake on Emerson is unclear instead its CEO is worried with cost pressures driven by inflation in many countries in Asia-Pacific according to DesignNews. The company however is pushing forward and providing control technology for 4 New nuclear reactors in China.
per cent of total revenue: 23.18%
Change since open on March 14: -2.92%
IBM hasn't made any statements about the effect of the Japan quake on its supply chain it did however derive about 11% of its revenue from Japan in 2010 and expects this to hurt its Q1 and Q2 revenues, according to The Globe and Mail.
per cent of total revenue: 25.56%
Change since open on March 14: +4.39%
The impact of the Japan quake and its spill-over into Asian-Pacific markets on National Oilwell Varco are unclear.
per cent of total revenue: 30.98%
Change since open on March 14: -0.65%
3M's facilities in Japan sustained minimal damage and its IT systems are up and running, according to a release by the company. It does however faced with logistical challenges like access to roads and hopes to meet demand through its global supply chain.
per cent of total revenue: 41.74%
Change since open on March 14: +5.82%
Freeport-Mcmoran doesn't expect the Japan quake and tsunami to significantly impact shipments, according to Mining Weekly. Mitsubishi minerals declared force majeure on its deliveries to the Onahama smelter but that smelter only accounts for a small amount of Freeport's sales. The Japanese market however did account for 18% of the company's revenue in 2010.
per cent of total revenue: 55.99%
Change since open on March 14: -1.65%
Philip Morris Japan KK, the country's second-largest tobacco company has moved some operations to Osaka and has closed its headquarters in Japan, according to The Mainichi Daily News.
per cent of total revenue: 67.40%
Change since open on March 14: -3.4%
Intel does not expect its production of chips to be affected by the Japan quake and in a statement to Bloomberg, a spokesman said this was because the company's policy ensures that 'nothing is sole-sourced'.
per cent of total revenue: 73.53%
Change since open on March 14: -2.21%
TI's manufacturing site in Miho, Japan has been damaged after the earthquake and the company will ease in production in May and return to full production by mid-July according to a statement released by the company. Miho accounted for 10% of TI's 2010 output as measured by revenue and the company expects revenue loss in the first and second quarters.
per cent of total revenue: 77.20%
Change since open on March 14: -0.86%
After a review of its supply chain, Qualcomm released a statement saying it didn't not expect the Japan disaster to have a significant impact on their ability to supply products.
