15 Companies That Will Get Slammed In An Asian Downturn

Japan’s natural disaster, which cause billions of the dollar in damage, is now posing a threat to the Asia-Pacific region through supply chain problems and alterations in demand for various goods.



This disaster, combined with a decline in demand in China, has already damaged Taiwanese exports.

It’s unknown how the situation in China will develop, and how quickly Japan will get back on its feet, so it’s important to review what companies are most exposed to any sort of downturn in the region.

Briniyi Associates compiled a list of S&P 100 companies with the larges exposure to Asia-Pacific and we pulled the top 15 to review the impact of the disaster and its trickle down effects on these companies.

Apple, which gets some of its key components from Japan, is a big worry here. So too are other tech firms like Qualcomm.

