15 Companies That Will Get Smashed If Europe Goes Bust

Mamta Badkar
Rome Italy Violence Protest

Photo: AP

Austerity, slowing growth, and the threat of sovereign default pose major risks to companies and countries with significant exposure to Europe. S&P 500 companies derive 14% of sales and 18% of profits from Europe, according to a report by Bank of America. We put together a list of 15 companies with the most sales exposure to Europe.

The majority of this exposure is in core Europe, with tech being particularly volatile.

#15 AON Corp

Europe sales: 39%

Foreign sales: 60%

American multinational company AON Corp. provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and consulting services.

Source: Bank of America

#14 McDonald's Corp.

Europe sales: 40%

Foreign sales: 66%

The world's largest burger chain, McDonald's is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Source: Bank of America

#13 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Europe sales: 40%

Foreign sales: 47%

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences largely focuses on antiviral drugs to treat people with HIV, Hepatitis B, or influenza.

Source: Bank of America

#12 Dentsply International Inc.

Europe sales: 40%

Foreign sales: 62%

Dentsply International is a dental equipment maker, and producer of dental consumables like tooth whiteners.

Source: Bank of America

#11 Autodesk Inc.

Europe sales: 40%

Foreign sales: 71%

Founded in 1982, Autodesk Inc. is an American multinational corporation that produces computer software used in architecture, engineering, manufacturing and media industries.

Source: Bank of America

#10 Western Union Co.

Europe sales: 41%

Foreign sales: 71%

Financial services and communications company Wester Union is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Source: Bank of America

#9 Philip Morris International Inc.

Europe sales: 41%

Foreign sales: 100%

International tobacco company Philip Morris spun off from Altria Group in 2008. Its most prominent brands include Marlboro, L&M, Bond Street, Red & White.

Source: Bank of America

#8 Owens-Illinois Inc.

Europe sales: 42%

Foreign sales: 72%

Owens-Illinois manufactures packaging products and specialises in container glass products.

Source: Bank of America

#7 Accenture PLC

Europe sales: 44%

Foreign sales: 56%

Accenture is a management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company with offices in 53 countries.

Source: Bank of America

#6 Priceline.com Inc.

Europe sales: 45%

Foreign sales: 45%

Priceline.com is an online travel company that offers consumers discount rates for airline tickets and hotel stays.

Source: Bank of America

#5 Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Europe sales: 45%

Foreign sales: 63%

Sigma-Aldrich is a life science and high technology company which operates in 40 countries.

Source: Bank of America

#4 XL Capital Ltd.

Europe sales: 48%

Foreign sales: 60%

XL Group is a financial services company headquartered in Ireland with executive offices in Bermuda. It was previously known as XL Capital Ltd. The company operates in insurance, reinsurance and life operations.

Source: Bank of America

#3 Harman International Industries

Europe sales: 60%

Foreign sales: 80%

Harman International Industries is an international audio and infotainment equipment company. The company sells branded auto systems to car makers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors.

Source: Bank of America

#2 First Solar Inc.

Europe sales: 60%

Foreign sales: 87%

First Solar manufactures solar modules with an advanced thin-film semiconductor technology.

Source: Bank of America

#1 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc.

Europe sales: 100%

Foreign sales: 100%

Coca-Cola enterprises markets, produces and distributes Coca-Cola products and is the bottler for Western Europe. Its products include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dasani, and Fanta among others.

Source: Bank of America

If you're looking for stock picks...

Credit Suisse: These Are The 20 Stocks That Are Better Than Bonds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.