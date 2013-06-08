The Top 15 Smartphone Apps Companies Forbid Their Employees To Use

As more employees use mobile devices for work, IT departments are getting nervous.
They are required, in some cases by law, to track and control the the data stored on these devices.
A type of software called mobile device management (MDM) helps them do this. It can find a lost device, add rules for passwords and even backup the data or remotely wipe it.
It also has the powers to ban certain apps from being installed on a device.
MDM vendor Fiberlink recently looked at the 2 million+ devices with its software to see which apps companies blocked most (called blacklisting).
Dropbox is the most hated app as the top banned app for both the iPhone and Android.
Top 10 Blacklisted Apps: iOS Devices
Dropbox — cloud storage and file sharing
SugarSync — backup and file sharing
Box — cloud storage and file sharing
Facebook — social network
Google Drive — cloud storage and file sharing
Pandora — music streaming
SkyDrive — Microsoft’s cloud storage
Angry Birds — a game
HOCCER — file sharing between multiple devices
Netflix — movie and TV streaming
Top 10 Blacklisted Apps: Android Devices
Dropbox — cloud storage and file sharing
Facebook — social network
Netflix — movie and TV streaming
Google+ — Google’s social network
Angry Birds — a game
Google Play Movies & TV — buy and watch movies and TV shows
Google Play Books — buy and read books
Sugarsync — backup and file sharing
Google Play Music — buy and listen to music
Google+ Hangouts — videoconference/chat
