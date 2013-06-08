The Top 15 Smartphone Apps Companies Forbid Their Employees To Use

As more employees use mobile devices for work, IT departments are getting nervous.



They are required, in some cases by law, to track and control the the data stored on these devices.

A type of software called mobile device management (MDM) helps them do this. It can find a lost device, add rules for passwords and even backup the data or remotely wipe it.

It also has the powers to ban certain apps from being installed on a device.

MDM vendor Fiberlink recently looked at the 2 million+ devices with its software to see which apps companies blocked most (called blacklisting).

Dropbox is the most hated app as the top banned app for both the iPhone and Android.

Top 10 Blacklisted Apps: iOS Devices

Dropbox — cloud storage and file sharing

SugarSync — backup and file sharing

Box — cloud storage and file sharing

Facebook — social network



Google Drive — cloud storage and file sharing

Pandora — music streaming

SkyDrive — Microsoft’s cloud storage

Angry Birds — a game



HOCCER — file sharing between multiple devices

Netflix — movie and TV streaming



Top 10 Blacklisted Apps: Android Devices

Dropbox — cloud storage and file sharing

Facebook — social network



Netflix — movie and TV streaming



Google+ — Google’s social network

Angry Birds — a game



Google Play Movies & TV — buy and watch movies and TV shows

Google Play Books — buy and read books

Sugarsync — backup and file sharing



Google Play Music — buy and listen to music

Google+ Hangouts — videoconference/chat

