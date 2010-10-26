15 Signs You Will Be Rich

'There is a significant penalty for bad looks among men,' write the economists whose research yielded these statistics. 'Men who are viewed as being below average or homely are penalised' when it comes to wages. Noting that many studies have been done on workplace discrimination against women and ethnic minorities, these scholars undertook 'the first study of the economics of discrimination in the labour market against yet another group--the ugly.'

