15 Signs The US Is Losing Its Influence In The Western Hemisphere

We won’t be the alpha dog in the western hemisphere forever.



Even if the US hadn’t crashed into a financial crisis, there are demographic, material, and political forces that have been spreading power around the Americas for decades.

Brazil is first among the BRICs — four economies that are supposed to overtake the six largest Western economics by 2032.

Mexico is first among the MAVINS — six economies we expect to blow away expectations and become leading powers in their regions relatively soon.

Canada and Venezuela are oil powers of the distant future.

Peru and Chile are sitting on a fortune of metals and minerals.

All these countries are cranking up, while America faces plenty of fiscal and demographic problems at home.

