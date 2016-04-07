15 of the most shockingly sexual PETA ads

Sex sells, according to the age-old cliché.
Animal rights group People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has taken this to heart even more than car companies and beer brands.
In fact, it’s one of the few organisations that deliberately creates ads that are so outrageous that they will almost inevitably be “banned.” It has even put together websites to promote ads that have been banned or rejected.
The technique, known as “shockvertising” uses controversial images to burn a message into your brain, by way of taboo subjects, naked people, and bloody corpses. A common PETA advertising theme is to claim that vegetarians have better sex and that eating meat can cause impotence.
Check out some of PETA’s most racy ads below.
Be warned — most of these ads are not safe for work.
Kim Bhasin and Tech Insider’s Drake Baer contributed to an earlier version of this article.
PETA submitted 'Last Longer' for Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Broadcaster CBS ignored it. It shows a vegetarian couple massively outlasting a meat-eating couple during sex.
The 2016 ad was probably inspired by 'Vegetarians Have Better Sex,' which PETA had rejected from the Super Bowl in 2009. It brought a lot of publicity.
This gruesome anti-bullfighting shock ad 'The Naked Truth,' with Spanish model Elen Rivas, was banned by some in-flight magazines in 2011.
A scantily clad Pamela Anderson starred in this ad 'All Animals Have The Same Parts.' The 2010 ad was banned in Montreal because it was viewed as sexist.
PETA often gets celebs to pose nude, but this ad featuring Joanna Krupa with a crucifix hit a nerve -- the Catholic Church was outraged when it was published in 2009.
PETA recruited the UK's 2006 Celebrity Big Brother winner Chantelle Houghton for this ad which links meat eating to impotence.
PETA went on a global campaign against KFC, and used 'dead' bikini-clad women. The 2008 campaign was called 'KFC Scalds Chicks To Death.'
Contortionist Louann von Brochwitz posed for this German anti-circus campaign in 2013. 'Animals have no desire to be your slave. The circus is no fun for animals.'
Miss USA winners Susie Castillo, Shandi Finnessey, Shanna Moakler, and Alyssa Campanella also joined the campaign in 2013.
PETA doesn't shy away from using porn stars in its ads either -- Jenna Jameson appeared in 'Pleather Yourself,' in 2008.
This billboard was eventually taken down and replaced with one that said, 'GONE: Just like all the pounds lost by people who go vegetarian,' in 2009.
