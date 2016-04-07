15 of the most shockingly sexual PETA ads

PETA A screenshot from a 2016 video ad that was ‘banned’ from the Super Bowl.

Sex sells, according to the age-old cliché.

Animal rights group People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has taken this to heart even more than car companies and beer brands.

In fact, it’s one of the few organisations that deliberately creates ads that are so outrageous that they will almost inevitably be “banned.” It has even put together websites to promote ads that have been banned or rejected.

The technique, known as “shockvertising” uses controversial images to burn a message into your brain, by way of taboo subjects, naked people, and bloody corpses. A common PETA advertising theme is to claim that vegetarians have better sex and that eating meat can cause impotence.

Check out some of PETA’s most racy ads below.

Be warned — most of these ads are not safe for work.

Kim Bhasin and Tech Insider’s Drake Baer contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.