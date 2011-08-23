15 Shocking Exercise Facts

Photo: Niels M. Knudsen

What do dark chocolate, casual Fridays, and graduating from high school have in common? According to research, they all improve your workout.Anneli Rufus on the secrets to good exercise.



1. People who exercise as little as 15 minutes a day have a 14 per cent lower mortality risk than people who don’t exercise at all.

That statistic covers all causes of death, which translates at age 30 to a three-year increase in life expectancy. When it comes to cancer, those who work out 15 minutes daily are 10 per cent less likely to die of it than those who don’t exercise at all. Every additional 15 minutes of daily exercise reduces the all-cause mortality risk by another 4 per cent and the cancer mortality risk by another 1 per cent. “The best thing to do is to not get obese in the first place,” Biggest Loser contestant Phil Parham, who coauthored The 90-Day Fitness Challenge with his wife and co-contestant, Amy Parham, tells The Daily Beast. “Once you’ve been big and you lose weight, your body always wants to regain that weight, so you’re continuing to fight all your life.”

