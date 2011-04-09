The 15 Most Ridiculous Trademark Attempts Ever

We recently showed you the most ridiculous patents ever issued.



It turns out the trademark side of the US Patent and Trademark Office is just as fun.

The New England Patriots tried to trademark “19-0”, a reference to a spotless season. Too bad they lost the Super Bowl two weeks later.

And even though it’s not uncommon for public figures to own their names, Sarah Palin was denied because she forgot to sign her application.

