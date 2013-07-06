15 Cool Drive-In Theatres In The US Where You Can Watch A Movie Retro-Style

Although it might seem like the days of the drive-in movie theatre have passed, drive-ins around the country are seeing a resurgence in popularity.
And why shouldn’t they?
Most drive-ins are substantially cheaper than ordinary theatres, and movie-goers can bring their own comfortable chairs and use their cell phone all they like. Even better, there are no sticky floors or mysterious substances on the seats.
While some of the drive-ins on our list have been around for more than half a century, others were built in the last decade, and one was built just last year. Most have a cool retro atmosphere and are open roughly from Memorial Day until labour Day, making them the perfect low-key summer outing for almost anyone.
This classic drive-in theatre, located in Orefield, Pennsylvania, claims to be America's oldest: It's been in continuous operation since 1934, according to its website.
Open April through September (depending on the weather), this local institution still draws sizable crowds of moviegoers each weekend and shows no signs of closing anytime soon. Adult tickets cost $9, children 12 and under enter for $5 and those under the age of 2 enter for free.
http://www.shankweilers.com/ 4540 Shankweiler Rd. (just off Route 309) Orefield, PA
The Warwick Drive-In has been going strong since 1950, although it's changed hands quite a few times since then. It's one of the only movie theatres in the Warwick area, which may explain why it's still so popular.
According to their site, the theatre can play up to three movies at once, and current movie options are almost identical to what one might find at an ordinary theatre. Adult tickets are $10, seniors and kids get in for $6 and children under age 4 are free.
http://www.warwickdrivein.com/ 5 Warwick Turnpike Warwick, NY
This Southern Maine drive-in offers two movies shown on separate screens each night starting at 8:45.
Moviegoers can get any item on the food menu for under $5, and the prices can't be beat -- just $15 pays for an entire car, no matter how many people are in it! The theatre has been in operation since 1950, but due to rising movie industry costs it's now in danger of closing.
http://thesacodrivein.com/ 969 Portland Rd. Saco, ME
Built in 1953 as a single screen drive-in, this Ohio spot added a second screen in the mid-70s and can now hold up to 700 cars.
Moviegoers who tune in can enjoy radio sound in the comfort of their car. As a bonus, well-behaved pets are allowed!
http://www.magiccitydrive-in.com/ 5602 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd. Barberton, OH
This brand new theatre was just built in 2009 but gives off a fun retro vibe, playing vintage commercials and previews before showing a double-feature movie each night.
They're open 'from spring to fall' and there's a playground on site for antsy kids. They also have a snack bar full of movie food as well as light dinner options, and nothing on the menu costs more than $3.75.
http://www.goochlanddriveintheater.com/index.php 4344 Old Fredericksburg Rd. Hadensville, VA
This drive-in doubles as an arcade and features a full snack bar as well as a fleet of go-karts.
They're open all day from Friday to Sunday and while they show just two movies per night, their prices can't be beat: Kids age 5 to 10 get in for $1 while everyone over the age of 11 gets in for $6.50.
http://www.bluefoxdrivein.com/index.php/en/ 1403 Monroe Landing Rd. Oak Harbor, WA
This classic theatre opened in 1949 and is now open 7 days per week.
Skyview has eliminated the classic vintage window speakers, but it's still a local favourite, holding theme nights like Bring Your Pet To The Movies Night and Classic Car Night, among others.
http://www.skyview-drive-in.com/ 5700 North Belt West Belleville, IL
Opened in 2012, this brand new drive-in features modern amenities (online ticket sales and radio sound) but encourages a retro atmosphere: they'll give priority front-row parking to patrons who arrive in classic cars from the '50s and '60s.
They also provide in-car food service once the movie starts -- moviegoers should simply turn on their interior light to request service.
http://www.fullmoondrivein.com/ 1500 Felspar Street San Diego, CA
Adults and kids can see two features for $6, or a single showing for $3 every night of the week at this 6-screen Texas drive-in.
Built in 2003, the Galaxy seems to be a favourite of Texans who drive classic cars. They frequently offer outdoor 3D movies, and they even have a mini-golf course on site.
http://www.galaxydriveintheatre.com/ 5301 N. Interstate Highway 45 Ennis, TX
This 14-screen drive-in in Fort Lauderdale is part of a massive South Florida attraction that includes an arcade, produce vendors and a large flea market.
In 1990 alone, more than 12 million people visited the Swap Shop, according to their website. Anyone age 12 and up can see a movie for just $7.
http://www.floridaswapshop.com/ 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Georgians Bill and Louise Wilson opened this theatre in 1954, but were forced to close it in the mid-1980s due to a lack of popularity. In 2004 their daughter, Sherryl, re-opened the drive-in just in time to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.
The theatre has one of the longest drive-in seasons, showing movies from March to November. The first Saturday of every month is 'Hot Rod Night,' when patrons who drive in in classic cars can get a free popcorn or soda. Adults enter for $8.
http://www.tigerdrivein.com/index.html 2956 Old US Highway 441 South Tiger, GA
Open since 1954, this theatre is open rain or shine and is one of the only drive-ins left in Massachusetts. It has two 'twin' screens and has a capacity of 800.
They have a full vintage diner-style snack bar and entry is $25 per car, expensive for couples but a great deal for families.
http://www.mendondrivein.com/now-showing 35 Milford Street Mendon, MA
Built in 1949, closed in 1987 and reopened and restored to its former glory in 2004, New Jersey's last remaining drive-in is a deal at $9 per ticket.
They show double features starting at dusk and are open after labour Day. They're able to stay open because of their deluxe concession stand, which boasts healthier options and features a full Atkins-friendly menu.
http://www.delseadrive-in.com/ 2203 S. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ
This rural theatre opened in 1948 to humble beginnings but now shows double features on four huge screens and provides complimentary WiFi to patrons.
It's open all summer, and there's also a playground and mini-putt for antsy young moviegoers.
http://www.sunsetdrivein.com/ 155 Porters Point Road Colchester, VT
This 'big and beautiful' drive-in has the biggest screen in the country and shows double features all summer.
They've been open for over 50 years, and since they're just a short ride from downtown Baltimore, Bengie's is the perfect summer activity for those looking to escape the city.
http://www.bengies.com/ 3417 Eastern Blvd. Baltimore, MD
