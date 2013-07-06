15 Cool Drive-In Theatres In The US Where You Can Watch A Movie Retro-Style

Although it might seem like the days of the drive-in movie theatre have passed, drive-ins around the country are seeing a resurgence in popularity.



And why shouldn’t they?

Most drive-ins are substantially cheaper than ordinary theatres, and movie-goers can bring their own comfortable chairs and use their cell phone all they like. Even better, there are no sticky floors or mysterious substances on the seats.

While some of the drive-ins on our list have been around for more than half a century, others were built in the last decade, and one was built just last year. Most have a cool retro atmosphere and are open roughly from Memorial Day until labour Day, making them the perfect low-key summer outing for almost anyone.

