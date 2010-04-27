Forget Oil: 15 Countries Sitting On A Fortune Of Metals And Minerals

The most resource-rich country in the world is… probably Saudi Arabia.But oil isn’t the only valuable resource. A Citi report lists the richest countries in terms of metals and ore.

Investors should look for countries where production is relatively low and the resource lifetime is long.

Guinea -- $222 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

100% Bauxite

Years of production: 444

Indonesia -- $227 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

48% Copper
33% Gold
19% Nickel

Years of production: 27

Mexico -- $240 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

56% Copper
15% Gold
10% Iron ore
10% Zinc

Years of production: 62

Kazakhstan -- $292 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

64% Iron ore
22% Copper
10% Zinc
4% Bauxite

Years of production: 117

India -- $296 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

86% Iron ore
8% Bauxite
6% Zinc

Years of production: 164

Photo: The Hindu

Peru -- $328 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

68% Copper
11% Gold
10% Zinc

Years of production: 23

Ukraine -- $516 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

99% Iron Ore
1% Potash

Years of production: 161

USA -- $613 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

20% Copper
19% Iron Ore
12% Gold
5% Platinum (PGM)
4% Zinc
3% Potash

Years of production: 44

Chile -- $661 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

85% Copper
8% Gold

Years of production: 31

China -- $717 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

57% Iron ore
15% Copper
8% Zinc
7% Gold

Years of production: 17

Brazil -- $726 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

70% Iron ore
8% Bauxite
8% Nickel
7% Gold
7% Potash

Years of production: 31

Canada -- $1,000 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

79% Potash
6% Iron ore
5% Nickel
3% Gold
3% Copper
1% Zinc
1% Platinum (PGM)

Years of production: 56

Australia -- $1,588 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

46% Iron ore
22% Nickel
12% Bauxite
9% Gold
5% Copper
1% Zinc

Years of production: 43

Photo: Leighton Holdings

Russia -- $1,636 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

49% Iron ore
20% Potash
14% Platinum (PGM)
8% Gold
5% Nickel
4% Copper

Years of production: 99

Photo: France 24

South Africa -- $2,494 billion in metal & ore reserves

Reserves composition (value):

91% Platinum (PGM)
6% Gold
2% Nickel
1% Iron ore

Years of production: 184

