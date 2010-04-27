Forget Oil: 15 Countries Sitting On A Fortune Of Metals And Minerals

Photo: northam.co.za
The most resource-rich country in the world is… probably Saudi Arabia.But oil isn’t the only valuable resource. A Citi report lists the richest countries in terms of metals and ore.
Investors should look for countries where production is relatively low and the resource lifetime is long.
Reserves composition (value):
100% Bauxite
Years of production: 444
Reserves composition (value):
48% Copper
33% Gold
19% Nickel
Years of production: 27
Reserves composition (value):
56% Copper
15% Gold
10% Iron ore
10% Zinc
Years of production: 62
Reserves composition (value):
64% Iron ore
22% Copper
10% Zinc
4% Bauxite
Years of production: 117
Reserves composition (value):
86% Iron ore
8% Bauxite
6% Zinc
Years of production: 164
Photo: The Hindu
Reserves composition (value):
68% Copper
11% Gold
10% Zinc
Years of production: 23
Reserves composition (value):
99% Iron Ore
1% Potash
Years of production: 161
Reserves composition (value):
20% Copper
19% Iron Ore
12% Gold
5% Platinum (PGM)
4% Zinc
3% Potash
Years of production: 44
Reserves composition (value):
85% Copper
8% Gold
Years of production: 31
Reserves composition (value):
57% Iron ore
15% Copper
8% Zinc
7% Gold
Years of production: 17
Reserves composition (value):
70% Iron ore
8% Bauxite
8% Nickel
7% Gold
7% Potash
Years of production: 31
Reserves composition (value):
79% Potash
6% Iron ore
5% Nickel
3% Gold
3% Copper
1% Zinc
1% Platinum (PGM)
Years of production: 56
Reserves composition (value):
46% Iron ore
22% Nickel
12% Bauxite
9% Gold
5% Copper
1% Zinc
Years of production: 43
Photo: Leighton Holdings
Reserves composition (value):
49% Iron ore
20% Potash
14% Platinum (PGM)
8% Gold
5% Nickel
4% Copper
Years of production: 99
Photo: France 24
Reserves composition (value):
91% Platinum (PGM)
6% Gold
2% Nickel
1% Iron ore
Years of production: 184
