15 Ways Justin Bieber Is Taking Over The World

If you’ve never heard of Justin Bieber, then you’ve successfully avoided the following:
- YouTube
- MTV
- Top 40 radio stations
- Any sort of interaction with children
The 16-year-old teen pop sensation just signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, parent company of Island Records, that comes with a $400,000 advance for his next album.
But the rise of Bieber’s stock is the dream of any YouTube amateur.
At 12-years old, Bieber placed second in a local singing competition in his hometown of Stratford, Ontario, Canada. His mum, Pattie Mallette, recorded his performance and uploaded it onto YouTube.
Bieber continued to sing and his mum uploaded more videos of her talented son, which caught the attention of former So So Def executive Scott “Scooter” Braun and landed him a contract with Island Records.
Ever since, it seems like young Bieber has been climbing to the top of, well … just about everything!
Justin Bieber's first full studio release, 'My World 2.0,' debuted at No.1 on Billboard's top-selling albums chart.
He's collaborated with the likes of Ludacris and Sean Kingston, and Usher has taken him on as a protege.
As of this posting, Justin Bieber has two different music videos in the top 10 list of iTunes downloads: 'Eenie Meenie' with Sean Kingston and 'Baby (Bonus Video).'
We reported that Justin Bieber dominated web video in the month of April. All four of his music videos were in the top 10 for views in the month, with his song 'Baby' raking in over 55.25 million views.
In this split MySpace screen grab, you can see that Justin Bieber is a featured video on the website's frontpage, as well as a top search.
In fact, you could argue that he's already taken over MySpace and that he's kinda responsible for MySpace's survival.
Bieber right now has around 2.5 million Twitter followers.
According to Twitaholic, that makes him the 22nd most followed person on the site right now. He has more followers than Twitter titans like The New York Times and Justin Timberlake.
Within an hour of posting the following Facebook status update: 'Back to the video shoot for SOMEBODY TO LOVE....Day 2!!', the message received more than 8,000 'Likes.'
The teenager also has more than 3.6 million Facebook fans.
Bieber has no doubt been a trending topic for blog fodder!
Along with People Magazine, Bieber has also been the cover boy for Billboard and Tiger Beat. More are sure to follow.
You barely have to type in 'J-U-S' before suggested searches pop up for Justin Bieber.
Above is the trailer to Bieber's big screen debut, 'School Gyrls.' We've never heard of it. But Bieber told Teen Vogue that another movie, about how he got discovered, is in the works: 'Kinda like my own version of 8 Mile.'
Along with Oprah, Justin Bieber has also made guest appearances on 'American Idol' and 'Saturday Night Live.'
Bieber's canceled autograph-signing at Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island last year triggered a stampede of 3,000 angry fans. Five people were injured and his manager was arrested for not sending out a message on Twitter giving fans a heads up that Justin would be a no show.
Bieber is recording his next album in New York City. The New York Post recently reported that Universal Music has filed a contract with the city seeking approval for Bieber, who is underage, to be given permission to work here.
Bieber had to cancel a show in Australia when at least eight girls were crushed in a mob. Days later, Bieber was mobbed at Auckland Airport, where his hat was stolen. Someone even knocked his mother down.
