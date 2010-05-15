15 Ways Justin Bieber Is Taking Over The World

If you’ve never heard of Justin Bieber, then you’ve successfully avoided the following:



YouTube

MTV

Top 40 radio stations

Any sort of interaction with children

The 16-year-old teen pop sensation just signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, parent company of Island Records, that comes with a $400,000 advance for his next album.

But the rise of Bieber’s stock is the dream of any YouTube amateur.

At 12-years old, Bieber placed second in a local singing competition in his hometown of Stratford, Ontario, Canada. His mum, Pattie Mallette, recorded his performance and uploaded it onto YouTube.

Bieber continued to sing and his mum uploaded more videos of her talented son, which caught the attention of former So So Def executive Scott “Scooter” Braun and landed him a contract with Island Records.

Ever since, it seems like young Bieber has been climbing to the top of, well … just about everything!

