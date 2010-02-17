Silicon Valley and San Francisco are home to some of the world’s most famous Web companies and entrepreneurs.

You know names like Google, Yahoo, Twitter, Zynga and Facebook.

And you’ve heard of people like Steve Jobs, Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg.

But that’s the easy stuff.

How well do you really know Silicon Valley and the tech scene in San Francisco?

Find out: Click here for 15 Questions that prove you don’t know squat about Silicon Valley >



[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”it-feels-like-there-are-75-downtowns-between-san-francisco-to-san-jose-which-one-is-this-1″

title=”It feels like there are 75 “downtowns” between San Francisco to San Jose. Which one is this?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61c0000000000d51adf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-puppy-a-shiba-inu-of-course-is-drawn-on-a-bright-orange-couch-why-and-where-2″

title=”This puppy, a Shiba Inu of course, is drawn on a bright orange couch. Why? And Where?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61c0000000000735f06/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”where-does-this-staircase-go-3″

title=”Where does this staircase go?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b587e420000000000f8160b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-wouldnt-figure-this-building-houses-a-tech-startup-but-it-does-can-you-name-the-startups-founder-4″

title=”You wouldn’t figure this building houses a tech startup, but it does. Can you name the startup’s founder?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61d00000000004f8d87/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-startup-was-named-after-a-dog-so-it-makes-sense-that-so-many-employees-have-pets-of-their-own-which-startup-do-they-work-for-5″

title=”This startup was named after a dog, so it makes sense that so many employees have pets of their own. Which startup do they work for?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61d0000000000c4e429/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-desk-belongs-to-a-famous-and-very-successful-startup-ceo-who-has-also-been-known-to-throw-a-sheep-or-two-who-is-he-6″

title=”This desk belongs to a famous and very successful startup CEO who has also been known to throw a sheep or two. Who is he?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61e0000000000c2f92a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-magnet-is-for-sale-in-yahoos-gift-shop-what-does-wfh-mean-7″

title=”This magnet is for sale in Yahoo’s gift shop. What does “WFH” mean?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61f00000000006e65c5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”employees-at-this-huge-web-company-sweat-plenty-at-this-company-gym-but-what-color-do-they-bleed-8″

title=”Employees at this huge Web company sweat plenty at this company gym. But what colour do they bleed?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61f0000000000fc0c8f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”valley-startups-all-have-clever-themes-for-their-meeting-room-names-which-startup-uses-board-games-9″

title=”Valley startups all have clever themes for their meeting room names. Which startup uses board games?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac6200000000000157778/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-guy-used-to-work-for-the-gap-where-did-he-work-next-10″

title=”This guy used to work for the Gap. Where did he work next?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac62000000000004c6c17/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-lego-model-is-located-at-a-startup-that-famously-took-a-huge-investment-from-the-evil-empire-how-many-monthly-active-users-does-this-startup-now-claim-11″

title=”This Lego model is located at a startup that famously took a huge investment from the “Evil Empire.” How many monthly active users does this startup now claim?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac62000000000009e47b0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-food-in-this-cafeteria-is-made-by-a-guy-who-used-to-work-at-google-what-is-his-name-12″

title=”The food in this cafeteria is made by a guy who used to work at Google. What is his name?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac6210000000000c2a3f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-work-in-the-valley-but-live-in-san-francisco-chances-are-you-take-a-shuttle-like-this-to-work-where-is-this-van-picking-people-up-13″

title=”If you work in the Valley but live in San Francisco, chances are you take a shuttle like this to work. Where is this van picking people up?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac62000000000000a841c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-founder-morphed-from-web-reality-tv-star-to-startup-founder-whats-his-name-14″

title=”This founder morphed from Web reality TV star to startup founder. What’s his name?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61c0000000000b8255a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-startups-office-was-designed-by-the-spouse-of-a-cofounder-whats-her-name-15″

title=”This startup’s office was designed by the spouse of a cofounder. What’s her name?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac6210000000000d2e7bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answers-coming-soon-in-the-meantime-study-up-16″

title=”Answers coming soon! In the meantime, study up…”

content=”Slide Tries Business Model Number Five

What’s It Like Working For LinkedIn?

An Army Of 28-Year-Old Women Unleashes Hell On Condé Nast

Welcome To Justin.TV’s Treehouse Office In The Middle Of San Francisco

Get Your Groove On At $250 Million Groupon

Check-In With New York’s Hot New Startup Threesome

What Is It Like Working At Facebook?“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b587e8300000000005b3730/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

