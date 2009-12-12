15 Things You Must Know About The Ongoing Greek Debacle

We have been saying since the new debt numbers came to light that Greece should ultimately be downgraded to BBB status and Greek budget dynamics are a slow motion train wreck. Where we were wrong was the judgement that the downgrades to a BBB handle would take 2-4 years given some shelter of EU and EMU membership.

The speed at which rating agencies have since moved has important implications that serve only to consolidate our medium term bearish GGB view.

First of all, ECB collateral eligibility is a useful stick with which to encourage the Greek government to enact austerity measures but any measure to leave Greek institutions without access to the ECB lender-of-last-resort function could have self-fulfilling consequences and that in turn means that ultimately we do not expect the ECB to refuse GGBs, when the normal ratings threshold reverts back to A-.

The danger is instead located in a potential breakdown of social cohesion if the Greek government - and in perhaps our most damning comment of all - if any Greek government attempts a solid austerity budget. That means aggressive intervention in Greece's affairs has dangers regarding social cohesion that embeds a rolling crisis until the population itself is sufficiently attuned to the need for more sustainable government finances.

Our concerns are heighted by the significant rise in old-age expenditures (health/pensions/long-term care offset by lower unemployment benefits/education) that begin to bite from 2012 much harder in Greece than any other EMU country. For example, a EC study suggests the rise in expenditure for Greece between 2007 and 2035 is 9.1% GDP, compared to the EMU average of 3.2%. (For the other PIIGS, this is Portugal = 1.1%, Italy = 2.0%; Ireland = 3.7%, Spain = 4.3%).

All this is effectively a recipe for rolling crises which then see spreads ratchet still higher. In our report outlining why we thought GGBs were a slow-motion train wreck, our failure to see near term rating cuts (despite our BBB ratings view) and an excessive focus on rather easy Q1-10 GGB funding led us to advocate GGB steepeners. That trade has been quickly stopped for the largest loss in our macro portfolio this year (-35 bp). The GGB and Greek CDS curve tends to flatten and then invert on jump-to-default risk (see below).