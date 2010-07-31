15 Power Couples (Who Aren't Chelsea And Marc)

In the run-up to the anticipated Clinton-Mezvinsky vows, we at Business Insider would like to remind you that while the event may be the rumoured social event of the season with an iron-fisted security regimen (reportedly causing some tears before another bride’s Big Day), it’s not the only union out there worth noting this summer.
We’ve come up with our list of 15 dynamic duos who give Marc and Chelsea a run for their money. They may be political honchos who also happen to own 88% of the US’s leading financial data aggregator, couples famed for their sartorial flair (and joint modelling contracts), or trust fund babies who have come into their own professionally. But one thing’s for sure – these ladies and gents have withstood the test of time and continue to provoke, to mirror, and occasionally to disappoint our conception of the phrase “Power Couple”.
His Claim to Fame: Founder and current Chairman of Microsoft and a major pioneer in the personal computing industry. Harvard's most famous dropout -- Bill Gates -- is now the world's second-richest person after holding Forbes's top dog spot for over 13 years from 1995 to 2009
Her Claim to Fame: Twice a graduate of Duke (Bachelor's and MBA), Melinda Gates joined Microsoft and participated in developing the firm's multimedia products such as Encarta and Expedia. After marrying its CEO in 1994, she co-founded Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and was also a member of Washington Post company's Board of Trustees.
Why they're a Dream Team: They've donated $24 billion to their Foundation and in 2005 were named 'Persons of the Year' alongside Bono.
His Claim to Fame: Quarterback Extraordinaire for the New England Patriots (since 2000) and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. He's also a spokesperson for Stetson and Movado.
Her Claim to Fame: As the world's top-earning model of 2009, Gisele has had her share of endorsement deals (too many to name, but ranging from Christian Dior to Victoria's Secret to Apple). She also started her own line of sandals with footwear company Grendene.
Why they're a Dream Team: The duo with beauty, brains, and braun have been taking Beantown by storm since Gisele re-located to Boston.
His Claim to Fame: Michael Bloomberg is New York City's Mayor and the wealthiest person in this city (with a 2010 estimated worth of $18 billion.) The Harvard MBA graduate joined Salomon Brothers as a trader before quitting after the firm's merger (but not before pocketing $10 million in stocks). He then founded a predecessor of Bloomberg (which came into existence in 1987) and now owns 88% of the financial news giant.
Her Claim to Fame: A straddler of the public and private sectors (like her partner, incidentally), Taylor started her career at Smith Barney (after an MBA at Columbia) before becoming the CFO of Long Island Power Authority and subsequently, New York State's Superintendent of Banks. She now sits on the Board of Citigroup and claims she could have beaten fellow Dartmouth alum Kirsten Gillibrand during the latest New York Senate race.
Why they're a Dream Team: Bloomberg and 'lady friend' Taylor are the perfect couple to navigate New York's riddled finance-politics charades. Could we possibly have future mayor-senator pairing as well? All eyes on the 2012 Senate run.
His Claim to Fame: Son of real estate developer and philanthropist Charles Kushner (who recently served a 2-year jail term for tax evasion and illegal campaign donations, amongst other offenses) and current owner and publisher of The New York Observer. And for the record, Kushner Junior took over New York's most buzzed-about weekly at the ripe old age of 25. Sound familiar? We're hoping for a reincarnation of the Tina Brown type (once quite the precocious 25-year-old editor herself).
Her Claim to Fame: Daughter of the Donald (who replaced Carolyn Kepcher on Seasons Five and Six of The Apprentice), sometime runway model, and founder of her own jewelry collection. Her current day job, though, is Executive VP of Development & Acquisitions at The Trump organisation.
Why they're a Dream Team: Although they might have grown up as Fortune's children, this media-savvy pair are no strangers to diligence and discipline when it comes to managing their careers and building upon their family's legacies.
His Claim to Fame: After the Conservatives leaped to victory in the May 2010 elections, Cameron is not only the youngest PM to be appointed since the Earl of Liverpool (nearly 200 years ago), he's also quite the media darling and a favourite with young and moderate voters. Before moving to Downing Street, Cameron graced the grounds of Oxford and Eton, and also worked for 3 months as a ship jumper in Hong Kong during his gap year.
Her Claim to Fame: The daughter of a Baronet, SamCam grew up on a 300-acre estate before studying Fine Art at Bristol Polytechnic. She is also one of the few politicians' wives who held a full-time job while her spouse was in office (as the Creative Director of Smythson, a luxury leather goods and stationery retailer).
Why they're a Dream Team: Because they've got family on the brain. David Cameron has garnered wide press for his decision to take a paternity leave after the birth of his second child, and both parents have been featured coping through son Ivan's premature death.
His Claim to Fame: The Terminator, California's captain of austerity, and seven-time winner of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilder contest. Need we say more?
Her Claim to Fame: A descendent of the Kennedy clan is a longtime journalist, author (of six books) and Executive Producer of The Alzheimer's Project, which garnered two Emmy Awards.
Why they're a Dream Team: Between the two of them, they've notched what seems to be at least a dozen career transformations. Their next job? Saving California from defaulting on its state debt.
His Claim to Fame: Co-founder of SOHO China and blogger (only in Mandarin, though, unfortunately). Before he began developing mixed-use lofts in Beijing and river-front villas on the island of Hainan, Pan worked for the Ministry of Petroleum.
Her Claim to Fame: One of the richest women in China and the other half of SOHO China's dynamic duo leadership. After studying abroad at Cambridge and completing a stint with Goldman Sachs, Zhang returned home to start her real estate franchise in 1995.
Why they're a Dream Team: Not only are they Beijing's It couple, they've also got 1.75 million square meters of the city under their (developing) belts. And counting.
His Claim to Fame: Besides being one of the most recognisable names in the rapping business, he also co-owns the 40/40 Club in New York, creator of the RocaWear brand, and was the former CEO of Def Jam Recordings.
Her Claim to Fame: Member of Destiny's Child, solo artist, winner of a whopping 16 Grammy awards, and Golden Globe nominee with Dreamgirls. Beyonce has survived and thrived for more than a decade in the music industry/ showbiz, and her strong nominations showing during the 2010 Grammys is yet another piece of proof that she's not leaving the limelight anytime soon.
Why they're a Dream Team: The pair is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and have collaborated several times throughout each singer's respective careers ('Bonnie&Clyde', 'Forever Young')
His Claim to Fame: Former Prime Minister of the UK (and the longest-serving Labour Party PM), Blair resigned his position in 2007 and (despite immense popularity during the beginning of his term on Downing Street) fell deeply out of favour with the public on his support of US military activity in Afghanistan and Iraq (the lapdog metaphor also originated around this time)
Her Claim to Fame: After graduating from the London School of Economics with First Class Honours, Cherie Blair ran unsuccessfully for office seat in Kent before committing herself full time to legal work as a barrister and Queen's Counsel. She is also the founder of The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women as well as the Governor of the London School of Economics.
Why they're a Dream Team: Although the Blairs may have been bigger news items in the Nineties, there's no doubt that they're still very much a source of influence on the public conscience and a go-to source for advice on managing family relations in a political marriage.
His Claim to Fame: 2004 Democratic nominee for President and longtime Massachusetts Senator (now senior to Scott Brown). Kerry was previously a Vietnam War decorated veteran and a spokesman for the Vietnam Veterans Against the War coalition after returning from active service. And for those of you who might have done some professional meandering, he was also a Boston College Law School graduate -- at the age of 32.
Her Claim to Fame: Born in Mozambique and finishing her university studies in Johannesburg, Teresa Heinz Kerry became a UN interpreter and married John Heinz III (of the condiments food production fortune) before re-marrying Kerry in 1995 and becoming an advocate of opinionated women everywhere.
Why they're a Dream Team: John Kerry's laid low since his 2004 defeat, but the '04 campaign was a highlight of spousal and offspring support for Kerry as he attempted to oust Bush.
His Claim to Fame: President of France and previously its divisive Minister of the Interior (during the 2005 riots in the suburbs of Paris, Sarkozy reportedly called the rioters 'scum' and insisted they be 'hosed down'), Sarkozy has pledged to strengthen France's economy and navigate the EU through the region's multi-country debt crisis.
Her Claim to Fame: Singer, songwriter, model, and the enviable First Lady of France (whose dressing room panache is arguably second to none amongst the world's presidential spouses. This includes Michelle Obama and Queen Rania)
Why they're a Dream Team: Although it may seem at times that Sarkozy is better-known for his affair and eventual marriage to Bruni than for his political duties, perhaps that's just a stereotype-come-true for French Heads of State.
His Claim to Fame: A Director of Christian Dior since 2006, Gancia has worked in investment banking for most of his career before making the switch to the luxury goods market.
Her Claim to Fame: Daughter of LVMH's CEO and Chairman Bernard Arnault, Delphine is now the second largest individual shareholder of the luxury goods conglomerate with a 2010 estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.
Why they're a Dream Team: Definitely another old-money couple, Delphine and Alessandro are society staples in France and may one day take the help of two of the country's signature luxury brand franchises.
His Claim to Fame: The current New York State Attorney General and candidate for the state's governorship, Cuomo got his start in politics as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Bill Clinton. Although not as much of a media staple as fellow NY political personalities Paterson and Bloomberg, Cuomo is noted for his work in combatting predatory student loan practices and the impact of Facebook on minors.
Her Claim to Fame: After growing up in a broken home and being the primary caretaker for 5 younger siblings in her early teens, the domestic goddess grew out of humble beginnings to host her own Food Networks show, Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee, write 20 books, and still have time enough to cook (semi-homemade) lasagna for Cuomo and the kids.
Why they're a Dream Team: Although Cuomo might have been a strong candidate for the New York Senate (before Gillibrand came along and shuttered those aspirations) and is now a headline hopeful for Governor, Lee arguably still has a larger national following and would certainly make waves should Cuomo choose to leverage her media brand and presence in the upcoming election run.
His Claim to Fame: Back in the Nineties and early '00s, which kid didn't dream of bending it like Beckham? The soccer star, whose left foot is both a national icon and perhaps previously one of the most overhyped physical assets in world of professional sports, recently bowed out of the most recent FIFA tournament due to injuries and currently plays for the LA Galaxy.
Her Claim to Fame: Victoria Beckham has come quite a long way since her Posh Spice days. No longer a singer (having retired the act after the curtailed Spice Girls tour in 2007), Victoria is known for her roles as designer (famously introducing her own line of jeans for Rock and Republic and as well as the dvb Style collection for Saks) and perennial style icon.
Why they're a Dream Team: They've been paparazzi fodder for well over a decade now, and their marriage is still intact and their business and aesthetic ventures (together) are still going strong.
His Claim to Fame: Former President, ex-Governor of Arkansas, Georgetown alum and graduate of Yale Law School (where he met his other half), and champion of the fiscal surplus, Clinton has (since his retirement from the Oval Office) founded the William J. Clinton Foundation, authored the bestseller My Life, and undergone two major heart surgeries.
Her Claim to Fame: Hillary first gained media press for her 1969 Wellesley commencement speech, in which she gave voice to her generation's (and the New Left's) visions of student activism in a post-Civil Rights era. After attempting (and failing) to push through the 1994 Clinton health care plan, she served as State Senator of New York starting from 2000 and resigned her post to become Secretary of State under Obama.
Why they're a Dream Team: Despite some tension and a rocky PR campaign out of the netherworld that was the Monica Lewinsky incident, both Bill and Hillary continue to mutually support each other politically and are soon to become the proud parents of a newlywed daughter.
