15 Politicians Who Are Killing It On Twitter

This post is part of the “Future of Business” series, which examines how cutting-edge technologies are rapidly reshaping our world, from how businesses run to how we live. “The Future of Business” is sponsored by SAP. See more posts in the series »

Why should Cory Booker get to have all the fun?



The Newark, New Jersey mayor-turned-Senate hopeful might be the only politician who will come shovel your driveway if you ask him on Twitter, but he’s far from the only politician making great use of the platform.

Social media can be a tricky game for politicians. Never mind the well-publicised scandals like Anthony Weiner’s bulging tweets and Sarah Palin’s coining the word refudiate; there’s an entire website devoted to cataloging politicians’ deleted tweets, making sure their slips of the finger never leave the internet.

But Twitter has more than 200 million active users who produce more than 400 million tweets a day, according to the platform’s blog. It has the potential to be an amazing resource for politicians looking to interact with constituents, humanize their campaigns, and more directly influence the news cycle.

Lots of politicians turn the reins over to their staff and tweet bland policy updates and press appearances. Some, however, use their 140 characters creatively. We’ve scoured the web and pulled together the 15 most interesting politicians on Twitter.

They’re aggressive, funny, informative, uplifting, and sometimes even cute. You definitely won’t always agree with them, but they’re all making Twitter more interesting, and deserve your follow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.