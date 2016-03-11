12 polarising food debates that might never be resolved

Have you ever gone to a new place and discovered that the locals do things completely differently from you?

For instance, some people might not be used to others folding pizza slices, and some people debate if soda is called “pop” or not. It often can result in debates — people usually feel strongly about food.

These debates are usually a matter of preference, location, or how someone was raised.

We highlighted some popular debates about food.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.