12 polarising food debates that might never be resolved

Have you ever gone to a new place and discovered that the locals do things completely differently from you?
For instance, some people might not be used to others folding pizza slices, and some people debate if soda is called “pop” or not. It often can result in debates — people usually feel strongly about food.
These debates are usually a matter of preference, location, or how someone was raised.
We highlighted some popular debates about food.
The debate about folding pizza isn't just about preference, it's about convenience. In New York, folding the pizza slice is common because slices are huge and people usually eat them on the go. There's even a proper technique for folding.
However, there have been many cases against folding your pizza, such as how it makes the joyous act of eating pizza shorter than necessary.
What's the proper name for a long sandwich packed with meat, cheese, and condiments?
This answer depends on where you live.
The term 'hoagie' originated in Philadelphia. 'Hero' is apparently native to New York. There's speculation that 'sub' originated in New London, Connecticut. It's all the same thing, right?
Apparently, not putting ketchup on hot dogs is an East Coast thing. Or is it a Chicago thing? Or does it depend on how old you are? Either way, the debate is out there.
Go to Chicago, and any local will tell you that deep dish pizza is the way to eat pizza.
However, New Yorkers might scoff and argue that although deep dish is good, it's not real pizza. Jon Stewart once ranted against deep dish pizza on The Daily Show, calling it 'tomato soup in a bread bowl. ... I don't know whether to eat it, or throw a coin in it and make a wish.'
You will either get strange looks or nods of appreciation if you dip your French fries in milkshakes. This debate may be about preference, but people either adamantly accept or reject this practice.
Does ranch really go with everything -- even pizza? One restaurant in Dallas is so against doing so that it charges $1,000 for a side of ranch. Although it was meant as a joke, it sparked a major debate on Reddit.
This might say something about your generation. One Yelp user said, 'squirting ketchup on your fries is so '80s.'
There are some who carefully split an Oreo cookie open, scrape off the filling with their teeth, and then casually eat each half of the chocolate cookie. However, others can't wait that long to dig in and take a full bite of the cookie.
Does cutting a sandwich diagonally or in half depend on the kind of sandwich you're eating? Or does it depend on how your mum prepared it when you were a kid? Some foodies argue that cutting it diagonally creates the illusion that your sandwich is bigger and allows for you to get an even distribution of what's inside.
Any Italian will gasp at the thought of cutting spaghetti, but this debate might come down to a matter of etiquette. It could be considered rude to twirl your spaghetti, making it seem as though you're playing with food. Is cutting it a suitable alternative?
Dipping bacon in syrup might get you looks of shock ... or acceptance. The appeal of the sweet and salty mix is undeniable, but this combination isn't exactly traditional.
Food dialect trends often spark huge debates.
The way you pronounce 'pecan' is based on where you're from. Saying 'pee-can' is popular in New England and the East Coast, while 'pick-ahn' is how people say it in the south. The pronunciation might vary if it's used in a term, like 'pecan pie.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.