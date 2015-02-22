I lived in Europe for 5 years -- these are the places I tell all my friends to visit

Travel isn’t cheap.

But it usually makes for an experience that exposes you to something new and leaves an impression for years after.

I was lucky enough to live in Zurich, Switzerland, for five years when I was younger. Because of its central location in Europe, Zurich made it easy to explore the rest of the continent.

The travelling that my family did while living abroad was definitely an investment, but it was a worthwhile investment. Those travels make up most of my favourite memories from those five years.

I’ve rounded up 15 places in Europe I think are must-sees. This is by no means a comprehensive list, just a starting point based on my personal experience.

You've probably heard of the famous Cafe Sacher in Vienna; Demel is a little less of a tourist trap but will give you just as good a glimpse into the cafe society Vienna is known for. Take your pick of decadent cakes and tortes and enjoy your treat in the back seating area where you can watch the bakers hard at work. Demel in Vienna, Austria. The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, is luxury at its finest offering delicious food, beautiful rooms, and an infinity pool on a terrace with unparalleled views of (and access to) the ocean. I never actually stayed here -- but a friend and I did stop for lunch and then pretend to be hotel guests so we could lounge at the pool. The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. You've seen where I've been, now take a look at this couple's travels -- and how they can afford it. How One Couple Earns Money While They Travel Around The World »

