Photos show what it's like inside the historic apartment building LeBron James' foundation transformed into transitional housing for families in need

Ty Wright/Getty Images The LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with Graduate Hotels to build the I Promise Village.

LeBron James renovated an apartment complex for students and their families from his I Promise School through the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The “I Promise Village” by Graduate Hotels will function as a transitional home for families struggling with things like domestic violence or homelessness, and it will be completely free for residents during their stay.

The Village can house 16 families at a time, and it features beautiful apartment suites, common spaces for learning, a community garden, and more.

“We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet,” James said of the Village.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LeBron James opened the I Promise School in Ohio in 2018.

Jason Miller/Getty Images The LeBron James Family Foundation created the I Promise School.

James opened the public school for children through the LeBron James Family Foundation. The school is specifically dedicated to students who are at risk of falling behind in their education.

The I Promise School is located in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, and it currently offers classes for third through sixth-graders.

The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the “I Promise Village” by Graduate Hotels in 2020 for students and their families.

LeBron James Family Foundation The Foundation opened the Village for the school’s families.

The I Promise Village will function as transitional housing for I Promise students and their families who are struggling with things like domestic abuse, homelessness, or sudden disasters.

James and the foundation wanted to build the Village to better meet his students’ needs.

“Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education,” James said of how the idea for the Village came together in a press release provided to Insider.

LeBron James Family Foundation James wants to help meet his students’ needs.

“But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive – if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety,” he went on to say.

“We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet,” James said of the Village.

LeBron James Family Foundation Graduate Hotels designed the newly renovated space.

The foundation worked with Graduate Hotels to refurbish a historic Akron apartment building for the Village, and the foundation released images of the finished renovation this week.

The teams completely updated the space, creating a sanctuary for I Promise families.

Graduate Hotels and the LeBron James Family Foundation maintained the building’s architectural integrity as it was updated.

LeBron James Family Foundation The Village is in a historic building.

The building is also within walking distance of the I Promise School, making it the perfect fit for students and their families.

The building has four stories and can house up to 16 families at a time.

LeBron James Family Foundation 16 families will live in the Village at a time.

The Village actually has 18 total units, but two are reserved as excess housing in case of emergencies like fires, according to a LeBron James Family Foundation representative.

The units are a mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom spaces.

Housing in the Village is completely free for families.

LeBron James Family Foundation Residents will live in the Village for free.

Residents won’t have to pay for rent or utilities during their tenure at the Village.

Meals will also be provided for residents multiple times per week.

Families will stay together in the individual units.

LeBron James Family Foundation Families will stay together.

A LeBron James Family Foundation representative said that “keeping the family unit together as they work through whatever challenges they may be facing” was a priority in the Village’s design.

The units are adaptable to fit different families’ needs.

LeBron James Family Foundation The units are individualized to suit families’ needs.

Some of the units have bunk beds, and all have pull-out couches to accommodate larger groups, according to the same representative.

There is no time limit on how long families can stay at the Village.

LeBron James Family Foundation They can stay as long as they need.

“The I Promise Village experience is individualized for each family,” the representative told Insider. “For some, it may take a month to get back on their feet, others it could take a year.”

“Once they move into the Village, they will create and commit to an I Promise plan with our advisers that outlines their situation, their struggles, and their goals,” she added. “As long as they are working towards meeting those goals, they are able to stay in the Village.”

The Village has multiple common spaces for residents to use.

LeBron James Family Foundation The Village has common spaces.

The Village features spaces like a study room and enclosed outdoor area for families and kids to enjoy physical activity.

Residents will also have access to a community garden.

LeBron James Family Foundation The Village has a community garden.

Grown in partnership with City Sprouts, the garden will give residents fresh food and provide them with the opportunity to learn about harvesting fruits and vegetables.

Laundry machines are available for use on the property.

LeBron James Family Foundation The building has laundry.

The Village also features a communal supply closet.

Residents can also learn basic skills through programs at the Village.

LeBron James Family Foundation Residents can learn home skills during their stays.

Tenants can learn about things like basic sewing, home repair, and even financial literacy during their time at the Village.

AT&T is partnering with the LeBron James Family Foundation to develop a volunteer-run skills lab for the residents.

“Being able to offer this safe haven for our families is transformational in every sense of the word,” Michele Campbell, the executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said in a press release.

LeBron James Family Foundation The Foundation wants to help families.

“This is about more than just getting kids to school. This is about keeping them alive,” she said.

“We’re seeing families struggling every day with very real and oftentimes unexpected issues that turn their worlds upside down,” she added. “This will allow the family time and opportunities to grow while not worrying if they will have a roof over their head.”

The Village welcomed its first residents this week, as the Foundation announced on Instagram.

LeBron James Family Foundation Residents have started arriving at the Village.

You can learn more about the I Promise Village here, and you can follow the LeBron James Family Foundation on Twitter and Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.