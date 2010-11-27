Put These Apps On Your iPhone If You Want To Survive Black Friday

Smartphone sales have jumped almost 90 per cent in the third quarter of 2010 compared to this time last year.



And according to a recent National Retail Federation survey, this year, more shoppers – about one-fourth of American adults – plan to use smartphones to look for gift ideas, compare gift prices and find holiday bargains.

#1: Better Christmas List allows you to list all your gift recipients and is the perfect starting point for holiday gift shopping. App: Better Christmas List How to use it: This is one of the easiest apps to use for organising your holiday shopping. Users can list everyone they need to shop for, divide them into categories, set budgets and track spending. There is also an archive feature that reminds you of what you bought others in previous years. Price: $1.99 Source: iTunes Store #2: Once you have a list, Giftmeister provides a great starting point for holiday gift brainstorming. App: Giftmeister How to use it: Everyone can use a little gift giving advice. Giftmeister allows users to search its 150,000 product database by product, brand, gender, age and lifestyle categories. The app also lets users set a price drop notification for the gifts they want to purchase. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #3: With Shopping Goddess you can consult with other expert shoppers and get their opinions. App: Shopping Goddess How to use it: Shopping Goddess fosters an online community of shoppers who share their product reviews and secrets to getting great deals. Also if you review products and services and gain a following in the community, you become the 'mayor' of your favourite merchants and can receive special deals as a result. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #4: Start the holiday shopping season off right with TGI Black Friday, which helps you plan for Black Friday shopping. App: TGI Black Friday How to use it: Take advantage of Black Friday sales by planning your November 19 shopping in advance. This app allows you to view continuously updated Black Friday ads, downloadable PDF Ad Scans and shop online for items that may be available before Black Friday. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #5: Once you begin shopping, you can compare store prices by scanning barcodes with Scandit. App: Scandit How to use it: Take a photo of a product's barcode and Scandit will offer price comparisons and reviews of the product. Also, you can share the item over social networks and e-mail. There are a few different barcode scanning apps out there, but the recently-launched Scandit appears to provide the most reliable scanning technology and most comprehensive product list. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #6: There are many coupon apps and Coupon Sherpa is a great starting place. App: Coupon Sherpa How to use it: This coupon aggregator app combines all online, printable, grocery and mobile coupons into one app. This app is a good start for comprehensive coupon shopping and includes some exclusive offers for Coupon Sherpa users. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #7: Yowza is a location-based coupon app. App: Yowza How to use it: Yowza, a location-based coupon app, allows you to see what coupons are available to stores around you. No coupon printing necessary and the app continuously tracks how much you've saved. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #8: Overwhelming Offers provides coupons specifically for brand name products. App: Overwhelming Offers How to use it: 'OO on the Go' features 50% off deals on brand name products that are sold for brand new. Their innovative business model-- merchants paying to lower their prices by up to 50% instead of paying for banner ads-- allows them to run a 'companion spillover offer with each OO.' Price: Free Source: iTunes Store #9: Shopkick rewards you for getting off your computer and shopping in stores. App: shopkick How to use it: Shopkick aims to solve retailer's lack of foot traffic in their stores. When shopkick users physically visit a store and check in, they receive 'kickbucks' that can be accumulated and redeemed for benefits and awards. Currently shopkick partners with Best Buy, American Eagle, Macy's and Sports Authority as well as some malls in major metropolitan cities. Price: Free Source: shopkick #10: Once you're at the mall, FastMall can help you navigate your surroundings. App: FastMall How to use it: Malls can be more overwhelming than usual during the holiday shopping season. FastMall lets users download any mall's map and use interactive navigation to get around the mall. The phone has over 50+ more features, but the most useful is being able to shake your iPhone to locate the nearest bathroom. Price: Free Source: iTunes Store BONUS: After a long day of shopping, check out this app to make a refreshing cocktail and bask in your holiday shopping achievements. App: 8,500+ Drink & Cocktail Recipes Free How to use it: Users can check out the app's 'favourite' drink list as well as sort drinks by categories and ingredients. Shake your iPhone for a 'Random Drink Recipe' too! Price: Free Source: iTunes Store

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.