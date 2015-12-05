15 perfect gifts for guys who can't dress

It’s almost certain that you know a man who should be dressing better.
It’s possible that his shirts are too billowy. It’s possible that he wears ill-fitting pants, or has the way-too-common misconception that no pair of shoes could be as comfortable as his New Balance sneakers.
It’s possible he just has terrible taste.
It’s possible he has no taste.
This gift guide is for that man — and for you, since it will ultimately improve your life as well. No one wants to be seen with someone who looks like they have been wearing the same clothes since their eighth-grade spring dance.
In closing here, consider this. If you know a man who wants to put as little effort into his wardrobe as possible, work with him to quickly develop an acceptable personal uniform. Think about it like a fresher looking, slightly more versatile version of the Steve Jobs black turtleneck.
Then all you have to do is nail the fit. Fit is everything.
The following list has a bunch of suggestions on where to start with that.
Every man needs a navy blazer, even guys that would rather attend a ballet recital than dress up for any occasion.
That is because the blue bare minimum is the absolute bare minimum of dressing like an adult.
Truemaker makes some stellar jackets, and if you really want to splurge you can get it custom-made. This one's $595.
Hey -- if you're going to have one, make it count.
Get this guy a simple, high-quality dress shoe. Get it in brown -- he'll use it more than a black pair.
This pair's $398 from To Boot NY
There is nothing alluring about a man who can't keep his pants up.
This one's $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
If you can't get a guy to buy new stuff, at least get him the tools to care for the stuff he has.
Dress shoes can last a long time if you take good care of them. That involves a shoe-shine kit.
Check this one out from Synovia. It's at Nordstrom for $89.95.
There is a time when a man should not wear a sneaker.
But that does not mean he needs to wear a dress shoe.
While it has come to our attention that this can be a confusing situation for some, it should not be.
Get a loafer. Make sure it's real leather or else you might as well wrap Ziploc bags around your feet.
We like this pair from our friends over at Jay Butler for $195.
It's really sad when a grown man wears an athletic watch to basically anything. If you're not running a marathon or doing laps in you local YMCA pool, that watch should not be anywhere near your wrist.
A man doesn't need an expensive watch, but he should wear one that doesn't look like it's counting your footsteps.
If you want to keep it cheap and simple, check out this watch from Brathwait for $185.
And please, don't wear a fabric strap every day. You're not at Boy Scout camp.
A silk grenadine tie is not quite as hip as the silk knit tie, but is still modern and textured.
If you want to kick up a guy's tie game without going too far out of the box, this is a solid option.
Chipp Neckwear has them for $55.
Throw in some blue ones too and you've got some solid, no-fail alternatives to T-shirts.
If you're buying in bulk, the $35 price is right at Combatant Gentlemen.
'Sprezzatura' is an Italian word for that sense of style that allows someone to dress with personality and class.
To do that, you need to add those little touches to your clothes that actually say something about your personality. Yes, accessories.
For the man who has no idea how exactly to choose those, SprezzaBox is a company that ships accessories to customers for $25 a month.
You'd be surprised how well a guy can dress when his choices are limited (and effortless).
It's soft, it's warm, and it looks luxurious.
V-neck, crew neck, it doesn't matter. Throw a white button-down under it and a navy blazer over it and a man can look well dressed almost anywhere on the planet.
This one's on sale at Uniqlo for $69.90.
OK so maybe a man will turn his nose up at this gift.
But the moment he wakes up late with his alarm blasting and 15 minutes total to get dressed for work if he doesn't want to be late, he'll thank you for this.
Because when he finally gets to work, he won't look like a fool. This is what it's all about people.
This Conair steamer's $39.99 at Macy's.
If a man is going to wear jeans almost every day, they should be jeans that look like they were made sometime after the end of the (second) Bush administration.
They should not hang too low. They should not be torn or ripped. They should not have a million pockets. They should not be a light wash.
In short, they should not be embarrassing.
Get a pair in a dark wash and in black. Go dark grey if you're really adventurous.
The straight-fit jeans over at Mott & Bow will work for even the most hipster-averse dresser.
There are times when puffer jackets are uncalled for.
For those times, get a coat that makes you look like a gentleman.
This one's from Theory for $845.
This is for the guy who hasn't gotten a new suit since his Bar Mitzvah/first Holy Communion/high-school graduation.
It's time to upgrade.
There are several new, cheaper, solid-looking options for buying suits that fit.
Here's a run down:
Alton Lane ($500-$1200)
Indochino ($300-$900)
Suit Supply ($300-$900)
Combat Gentlemen ($150-$300)
Do better, people.
If you're in NYC we recommend The Tailory, if you want to go the tailor route.
If you need a more significant wardrobe overhaul (aka someone who will rid a man's closet of horrid items and replace them with things that aren't offensive) go with the stylist.
Shout out to Jessica Cadmus, a stylist who helps us organise our thoughts about men's fashion all the time.
