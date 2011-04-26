15 People Who Were Fired Before They Became Filthy Rich

Lose your job? Take heart. Some of the most successful people in the world have also been let go.

For example, Walt Disney got fired from a local newspaper for not being creative enough. JK Rowling lost her secretary job because she spent too much time daydreaming about a preteen wizard.

Getting fired helped kickstart their true ambitions. Rowling wrote the first Harry Potter book shortly after getting canned.

And Mayor Michael Bloomberg used his severance check from Salomon Brothers to start his own company. He’s now the 18th richest person in America.



