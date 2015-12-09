15 people who are living the dream

“Living the dream” can mean a lot of different things. To some, it’s a life spent kicking back on a beach with an endless supply of Mai Tais. To others, it could be travelling all over the world, meeting new people, and experiencing a hundred different cultures. And to others, it is a dream job in which you get paid to do the things you love.

Whatever your concept of “living the dream,” we’ve come up with a list of people who are without a doubt living their dreams (and maybe yours, too).

The 15 people on this list have often taken extraordinary risks and worked hard to build lives that let them do what they always dreamed of, whether that’s shooting into space, playing video games all day, or living full-time in the wilderness.

Corey Adwar contributed reporting to a previous version of this story.

