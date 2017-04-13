15 people were injured after a mid-air incident on a Qantas flight to Hong Kong

Photo: Sergio Dionisio/ Getty Images

Fifteen people were injured during a mid-air incident on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Hong Kong last week.

The “unexpected in-flight turbulence”, led one person to be hospitalised after the incident, and the plane experienced a “stick shaker” warning, which alerts the pilot and crew that the aircraft is about to stall.

In response, the pilots took the plane off autopilot and guided it to safer airspace.

The incident lasted about two minutes and occurred about an hour southeast of Hong Kong on April 7, after flight QF29 took off from Melbourne. It was “holding” at 22,000 feet at the time.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has classified the Boeing 747’s incident as serious and said a report would be released “within several months” after it interviewed the flight crew.

“While holding at flight level 220, the flight crew received a stick shaker activation and detected airframe buffeting,” the authority said.

“As part of the investigation, the ATSB will interview the flight crew and gather additional information.”

The B747 aircraft landed normally in Hong Kong, an ambulance assessed the injured passengers.

The airline said: “One passenger was transferred to hospital for precautionary medical assessment as a result of their injuries and later released.”

Here’s what a “stick shaker” warning sounds like.

This morning Australia’s flagship airline released this statement in relation to the incident.

Customers on QF29 experienced unexpected turbulence on-board when travelling from Melbourne to Hong Kong on 7 April. We notified the ATSB of the occurrence, and our own teams are also reviewing the event. These investigations need to be completed before Qantas can comment further. The incident itself was brief, lasting about two minutes, and the injuries experienced were fortunately minor.

