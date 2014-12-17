15 Overlay Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World

Christina Sterbenz, Mike Nudelman
Mercator Projection MapWikimedia CommonsThe traditional Mercator projection

Maps are all imperfect because they portray the globe in just two dimensions. Most maps, like the Mercator projection, distort the size or shape of land masses, which skews our perceptions of how big continents and countries are compared to one another.

When you consider square mileage though, a whole new world appears. Inspired by this map of Africa’s true size from German graphic designer Kai Krause, we created 15 map overlays to open your eyes to some real geography. 

Russia US updatedMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Russia AfricaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Texas GreenlandMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Greenland ChinaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Italy AlaskaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Alaska South AmericaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Europe South AmericaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
UK Great Lakes updatedMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Australia Brazil 2Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Antarctica South AmericaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Monaco NYC updatedMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Iceland Cuba 2Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

 

India CanadaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Mexico Greenland 2Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Nile New York LondonMike Nudelman/Business Insider

