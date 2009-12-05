15 Google-y Perks That Will Make You Jealous

Getting a job at Google or a hot startup like Facebook can be a painful process.
Requirements:
- An Ivy League degree
- A 4.0 GPA (even if you’re in your 30s)
- The ability to answer inane interview questions.
- An ardent desire to bring about world peace through a search engine or a social network. (Or the ability to fake one.)
- And, you know, complete and utter competence at the job.
Facebook engineers seem particularly hard to please. Consider this anecdote posted to Glassdoor.com by a former job applicant:
I had one on campus interview, a follow up phone interview and then an on-site interview at their HQ in downtown Palo Alto. HR did a fantastic job with coordinating the interview day but the engineers that interviewed me were on their cell phones and did not seem interested in conducting a comprehensive interview. Every interviewer started off with “Why Facebook?” and asked an algorithm and design question. I realised later that almost all the programming questions I was asked were pulled DIRECTLY from “Programming Interviews Exposed”.
Painful. So why are they such coveted jobs? Maybe it has something to do with…
15 Google-y Perks That Will Leave You smouldering With Jealousy →
Enterprise software startup Asana gives employees $10,000 to set up their computer however they want
Facebook used to pay its employees a $600/month housing stipend if they lived within a mile of the office
SEE CORRECTION: Shh! Secret Perk: Facebook employees can look up what profiles Facebook users look at
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.