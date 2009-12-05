15 Google-y Perks That Will Make You Jealous

Getting a job at Google or a hot startup like Facebook can be a painful process.



Requirements:

An Ivy League degree

A 4.0 GPA (even if you’re in your 30s)

The ability to answer inane interview questions.

An ardent desire to bring about world peace through a search engine or a social network. (Or the ability to fake one.)

And, you know, complete and utter competence at the job.

Facebook engineers seem particularly hard to please. Consider this anecdote posted to Glassdoor.com by a former job applicant:

I had one on campus interview, a follow up phone interview and then an on-site interview at their HQ in downtown Palo Alto. HR did a fantastic job with coordinating the interview day but the engineers that interviewed me were on their cell phones and did not seem interested in conducting a comprehensive interview. Every interviewer started off with “Why Facebook?” and asked an algorithm and design question. I realised later that almost all the programming questions I was asked were pulled DIRECTLY from “Programming Interviews Exposed”.

Painful. So why are they such coveted jobs? Maybe it has something to do with…

