15 Celebrity Parents Who Love Their Kids Enough To Write Songs About Them

It hasn’t even been a week since Beyoncé gave birth to Blue Ivy, and thanks to famous pop Jay-Z, the newborn is already the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart.

The proud father put together “Glory” a lovely lullaby that gives his 6-day-old daughter credit, “featuring B.I.C.” in which he raps about his little bundle of joy:

“Baby I paint the sky blue, my greatest creation was you.”

The end of the song even features baby Blue crying in the background. Few celebrity tots–including Stevie Wonder‘s daughter Aisha–can say they’ve performed with their megastar parents from a young age.

However, Jay-Z wasn’t the first celeb-dad, let alone parent, to pen a few lyrics for the apple of his eye. From the Beatles’ John Lennon to Hip-hop, R&B megastar, Usher, to Material Girl Madonna, plenty of celebs have produced songs for their children.

Does “Glory” take the cake for baby ballads?



