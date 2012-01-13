15 Celebrity Parents Who Love Their Kids Enough To Write Songs About Them

It hasn’t even been a week since Beyoncé gave birth to Blue Ivy, and thanks to famous pop Jay-Z, the newborn is already the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart.
The proud father put together “Glory” a lovely lullaby that gives his 6-day-old daughter credit, “featuring B.I.C.” in which he raps about his little bundle of joy:
“Baby I paint the sky blue, my greatest creation was you.”
The end of the song even features baby Blue crying in the background. Few celebrity tots–including Stevie Wonder‘s daughter Aisha–can say they’ve performed with their megastar parents from a young age.
However, Jay-Z wasn’t the first celeb-dad, let alone parent, to pen a few lyrics for the apple of his eye. From the Beatles’ John Lennon to Hip-hop, R&B megastar, Usher, to Material Girl Madonna, plenty of celebs have produced songs for their children.
Does “Glory” take the cake for baby ballads?
Billy Joel wrote the heartfelt ballad for daughter Alexa Ray when she was seven after she asked him the big question, 'Daddy what happens when you die?'
'Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)' was Joel's answer, and a fine one at that. We couldn't have come up with one better.
'And like a boat out on the ocean
I'm rocking you to sleep,
The water's dark and deep
Inside this ancient heart
You'll always be a part of me.'
To celebrate Sheryl Crow's adoption of first son Wyatt in 2007 and she wrote this love song lullaby for her tot the following year. Funny enough, Crow admitted son Wyatt enjoyed listening to the noiser 'Shine Over Babylon' to put him to sleep.
'Whenever he would get a little fussy, we would just put on 'Shine Over Babylon' and he'd go straight down,' Crow told USA Today. 'He wanted to hear something loud and boisterous.'
Almost everyone knows Harry Chapin's 1974 US single, 'Cats in the Cradle,' about a negligent father; however, have you heard the song about the boy behind the hit?
Four years later, Chapin wrote this song about his song Josh who used to dance while he performed in the studio.
The 'Dancing Boy' lyrics tell a different tale than the hit we've come to know.
'Yes, I'm so proud when you are with me,
That my heart digs in my throat.
And when you stop to strut your stuff,
My eyes go all afloat.'
When Britney Spears hit bottom, losing everything from her children's custody to her hair in 2007, the Princess of Pop miraculously straightened out her act releasing successful sixth studio album, 'Circus' the following year. Spears credited her recovery to her two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, as displayed in her 2008 song, 'My Baby.'
'How did I get through all of my days without you? Now living with you, see everything's true.'
Yes, she is. Stevie Wonder wrote about his daughter Aisha in his 1976 hit in which she can be heard crying at the beginning of the song. Wonder even makes reference to his daughter splashing in a bathtub at the song's close, 'Come on, Aisha. Get out of the water, Baby.'
Today, Aisha is a back-up singer for her dad. The father and daughter pair shared a duet on his song, 'How Will I Know' in 2005.
Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke told MTV he couldn't understand fathers who went on and on about their kids -- until he became one.
'It was a good thing for me to become a father because I lightened up,' Yorke told MTV. 'You cease to be the centre of the world and that's good.'
After his son's birth he wrote the song 'Sail to the Moon' in 2003 for his youngster. Guess bragging about your kid isn't so bad after all.
Annie Lennox lost her first child, Daniel, in 1988 when presumed stillborn. When she finally gave birth to baby girl Lola (left) two years later she dedicated this song to her daughter in 1992.
Lennox explained the song's origin on a blog post in 2009:
'When you lose a child you have to carry on in life without them being a continuing part of it,' Lennox wrote. 'Further on down the line, my daughter was safely brought into the world, and I wrote this song for her, because I was just so profoundly grateful for her existence.'
She also has another daughter, 17-year-old model, Tali (right).
Ben Folds didn't only write 'Still Fighting It' for son Louie, but also penned 'Gracie' after his
daughter. The video for the 2005 song displayed a series of father-daughter photos.
The Material Girl dedicated her one sentimental song on 1998's 'Ray of Light' to look-a-like daughter Lourdes.
'You are a treasure to me
You are my star
You breathe new life
Into my broken heart.'
Madonna's 'Little Star' also served as her 'Lucky Star.' While working on albums, if Lola got into the groove, than she knew the song was a hit.
Former Beatle rocker John Lennon sent all his loving along in this tribute to his second son, Sean. The song was a bittersweet memento as Lennon was murdered less than a month after its 1980 release, making its lyrics even more profound.
'I can hardly wait
To see you come of age
But I guess we'll both just have to be patient'
The Fresh Prince broke it down in 1997 when he rapped alongside oldest son Trey in 'Just the Two of Us.' The following year, the song won Will Smith Billboard Video Music Award for Best Pop Clip.
'As I slipped out my bed,
to your crib I crept.
Touched your head gently,
felt my heart melt.'
Wonder if Jayden has any hard feelings that dad didn't rework the song after his arrival.
Written for his infant son AJ, this song about the precious value of time was released in 1973, three months before his tragic death in a plane crash.
We've heard of leaving messages in a bottle, but this is crazy.
'If I could save time in a bottle. The first thing that I'd like to do is to save every day...there never seems to be enough time to do the things you want to do.'
If you want to know how to pull at Eminem's heartstrings, just mention his daughter, Hailie Jade. Fans saw a more serious, softer side to the rapper in 2002 when he decided to sing for the moment in 'Hailie's Song.'
'But then i see my baby
Suddenly i'm not crazy
It all makes sense when i look into her eyes.'
This isn't the only time Hailie has popped up in her father's songs. His daughter also had a brief cameo in 'My Dad's Gone Crazy.' Eminem sang again to his little girl on the track ''Mockingbird,' released on his fifth studio album 'Encore,' and once more while rapping 'When I'm Gone' in 2005.
Lenny Kravitz wrote the 1991 lullaby for daughter Zoë, The single was originally released in 1989 as a B-Side the song 'I Build This Garden for Us.'
The song was originally titled, 'Zoë's Lullaby.'
Fatherhood made R&B heartthrob Usher grow up big time. After daddy issues of his own--he skipped out on most of the singers life due to drugs and alcohol abuse--the singer decided to be a better father to his son.
'No matter what happened, my father always prayed for me,' Usher told 'Essence.' 'The only difference is, I'm gonna be there to be the father that my dad wished he was to me.'
'Prayer for You' serves as his promise to be there for his son. He even put little Usher's birth date on the album cover of 'Here I Stand.'
