15 Oil And Gas Giants That Have Boomed Since The Middle East Exploded

algeria food riots

It has been nearly three months since the start of riots in Tunisia, the beginning of a series of revolutions that fundamentally changed the situation in the Middle East.Now, over two months on, many big oil names are in the midst of a surge, enjoying the rise in oil prices and the expansion of market worries.

We’ve looked at the oil and gas members of the S&P 1500, and noted those which have performed best since the protests began in Tunisia on December 17.

The strength of these companies is notable for two reasons: you’ve may have already missed out on their spike, and they may have a lot to lose if oil prices go back down.

#15 DENBURY RESOURCES

Total return: 24.33%

Type of company: It is the largest oil and natural gas company in Mississippi and Montana and runs operations in the Rockies, Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast.

Downside risks: An expected increase in operating costs could dent margins.

#14 WILLIAMS COMPANIES

Total return: 24.85%

Type of company: The natural gas company has operations mainly in the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Eastern Seaboard and Alberta.

Downside risks: More competition in the natural gas space and increased operating costs.

#13 CIMAREX ENERGY

Total return: 25.03%

Type of company: Oil and gas exploration production company with operations in the Mid-Continent, Permian Basin and Gulf Coast.

Downside risks: Volatile oil and gas prices could impact demand. Bad weather in the Gulf Coast can hurt operations.

#12 GULFPORT ENERGY

Total return: 28.19%

Type of company: Oklahoma-based oil and gas exploration company with operations in Southern Louisiana, the Permian Basin and the Bakken Shale.

Downside risks: More competition in the natural gas space and regional drilling risks.

#11 VALERO ENERGY

Total return: 29.98%

Type of company: Manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels that runs 15 refineries in the U.S., Canada and the Carribean.

Downside risks: Maintenance at Valero's plants in Northern California and Oklahoma will impact the amount of crude the company can process this quarter and margin pressures.

#10 SM ENERGY

Total return: 31.98%

Type of company: Energy company focused on exploration, exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude with headquarters in Denver.

Downside risks: S&P gave it a BB rating because of its debt of $250 million due to big development costs and the tough cyclical nature of the exploration and production sector.

#9 STONE ENERGY

Total return: 33.61%

Type of company: Independent oil and gas company headquartered in Louisiana.

Downside risks: Weather impacts, more competition in the natural gas space and increased operating costs.

#8 EL PASO CORPORATION

Total return: 35.00%

Type of company: Exploration and production company based in Houston and it operates a pipeline system.

Downside risks: El Paso's 1.5 million acre operation in Egypt could be disrupted due to further violence and earnings were slightly below expectations in the last quarter.

#7 TESORO

Total return: 35.09%

Type of company: It operates seven refineries in the western U.S. and over 880 gas stations.

Downside risks: Consumers will put pressure on refiners to keep margins low which will be difficult since oil is their largest cost.

#6 GEORESOURCES

Total Return: 36.73%

Type of company: Exploration and production company based in Houston with operations in the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Williston Basin.

Downside risks: More competition in the natural gas space and increased operating costs.

#5 MARATHON OIL

Total Return: 40.27%

Type of company: Exploration and production company based in Houston.

Downside risk: It has operations in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) and Libya where Marathon gets 12% of its oil production, the highest of all the U.S. producers, from so there is possible production risk.

#4 HOLLY CORPORATION

Total Return: 42.49%

Type of company: Produces and markets gasoline, diesel and jet fuel with operations in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah.

Downside risks: Reduced production at Navajo refinery because power failures and weather will hurt production and margins will be impacted by gas prices not keeping up with crude oil prices.

#3 CHESEPEAKE ENERGY

Total Return: 43.86%

Type of company: The second biggest natural gas producer in the U.S. has headquarters in Oklahoma City.

Downside risks: Revenue fell 11% in the last quarter and its position as a gas provider has weakened with more producers using new shale rock formation resources.

#2 PATRIOT COAL

Total Return: 45.96%

Type of company: Producer and marketer of coal in the eastern U.S., with 14 mining operations in Appalachia and the Illinois Basin.

Downside risks: Competition, rising transportation costs, regulators may close mines that don't have the proper permits.

#1 FRONTIER OIL

Total Return: 53.98%

Type of company: Oil refining and marketing company with refineries in Wyoming and Kansas, a subsidiary in Denver and headquarters in Houston.

Downside risks: Long-term debt of $210.9 million and shareholders are filing lawsuits to block the proposed takeover by Holly Corp.

