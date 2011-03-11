15 Oil And Gas Giants That Have Boomed Since The Middle East Exploded

Photo: AP
It has been nearly three months since the start of riots in Tunisia, the beginning of a series of revolutions that fundamentally changed the situation in the Middle East.Now, over two months on, many big oil names are in the midst of a surge, enjoying the rise in oil prices and the expansion of market worries.
We’ve looked at the oil and gas members of the S&P 1500, and noted those which have performed best since the protests began in Tunisia on December 17.
The strength of these companies is notable for two reasons: you’ve may have already missed out on their spike, and they may have a lot to lose if oil prices go back down.
Note: Return as of end of day March 9.
Total return: 24.33%
Type of company: It is the largest oil and natural gas company in Mississippi and Montana and runs operations in the Rockies, Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast.
Downside risks: An expected increase in operating costs could dent margins.
Total return: 24.85%
Type of company: The natural gas company has operations mainly in the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Eastern Seaboard and Alberta.
Downside risks: More competition in the natural gas space and increased operating costs.
Total return: 25.03%
Type of company: Oil and gas exploration production company with operations in the Mid-Continent, Permian Basin and Gulf Coast.
Downside risks: Volatile oil and gas prices could impact demand. Bad weather in the Gulf Coast can hurt operations.
Total return: 28.19%
Type of company: Oklahoma-based oil and gas exploration company with operations in Southern Louisiana, the Permian Basin and the Bakken Shale.
Downside risks: More competition in the natural gas space and regional drilling risks.
Total return: 29.98%
Type of company: Manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels that runs 15 refineries in the U.S., Canada and the Carribean.
Downside risks: Maintenance at Valero's plants in Northern California and Oklahoma will impact the amount of crude the company can process this quarter and margin pressures.
Total return: 31.98%
Type of company: Energy company focused on exploration, exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude with headquarters in Denver.
Downside risks: S&P gave it a BB rating because of its debt of $250 million due to big development costs and the tough cyclical nature of the exploration and production sector.
Total return: 33.61%
Type of company: Independent oil and gas company headquartered in Louisiana.
Downside risks: Weather impacts, more competition in the natural gas space and increased operating costs.
Total return: 35.00%
Type of company: Exploration and production company based in Houston and it operates a pipeline system.
Downside risks: El Paso's 1.5 million acre operation in Egypt could be disrupted due to further violence and earnings were slightly below expectations in the last quarter.
Total return: 35.09%
Type of company: It operates seven refineries in the western U.S. and over 880 gas stations.
Downside risks: Consumers will put pressure on refiners to keep margins low which will be difficult since oil is their largest cost.
Total Return: 36.73%
Type of company: Exploration and production company based in Houston with operations in the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Williston Basin.
Downside risks: More competition in the natural gas space and increased operating costs.
Total Return: 40.27%
Type of company: Exploration and production company based in Houston.
Downside risk: It has operations in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) and Libya where Marathon gets 12% of its oil production, the highest of all the U.S. producers, from so there is possible production risk.
Total Return: 42.49%
Type of company: Produces and markets gasoline, diesel and jet fuel with operations in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah.
Downside risks: Reduced production at Navajo refinery because power failures and weather will hurt production and margins will be impacted by gas prices not keeping up with crude oil prices.
Total Return: 43.86%
Type of company: The second biggest natural gas producer in the U.S. has headquarters in Oklahoma City.
Downside risks: Revenue fell 11% in the last quarter and its position as a gas provider has weakened with more producers using new shale rock formation resources.
Total Return: 45.96%
Type of company: Producer and marketer of coal in the eastern U.S., with 14 mining operations in Appalachia and the Illinois Basin.
Downside risks: Competition, rising transportation costs, regulators may close mines that don't have the proper permits.
Total Return: 53.98%
Type of company: Oil refining and marketing company with refineries in Wyoming and Kansas, a subsidiary in Denver and headquarters in Houston.
Downside risks: Long-term debt of $210.9 million and shareholders are filing lawsuits to block the proposed takeover by Holly Corp.
