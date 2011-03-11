15 Oil And Gas Giants That Have Boomed Since The Middle East Exploded

Photo: AP

It has been nearly three months since the start of riots in Tunisia, the beginning of a series of revolutions that fundamentally changed the situation in the Middle East.Now, over two months on, many big oil names are in the midst of a surge, enjoying the rise in oil prices and the expansion of market worries.



We’ve looked at the oil and gas members of the S&P 1500, and noted those which have performed best since the protests began in Tunisia on December 17.

The strength of these companies is notable for two reasons: you’ve may have already missed out on their spike, and they may have a lot to lose if oil prices go back down.

Note: Return as of end of day March 9.

